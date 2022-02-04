Kim Kardashian fires back at Kanye West over his shock rant about North's TikTok

The reality TV star has hit back at her estranged husband after he publicly ranted about their daughter North West being on TikTok "against his will".

Kim Kardashian has hit back at estranged husband Kanye West after he went on a rant about their daughter, North West's TikTok account.

On Friday (Feb 4) the 44-year-old rapper shared a screenshot of their 8-year-old daughter, North's, TikTok account – letting fans know he is still upset that she has an account on the social media platform.

Kanye West shared a screenshot from North West's TikTok and let his fans know he disapproves of her account. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

Following on from a previous rant, Kanye went on to post a photo of North's TikTok and captioned the post: "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"

While Kim stayed quite about Ye's initial rant about North's TikTok, she did not stay quiet this time.

Kanye West claims North having a TikTok account is "against his will". Picture: Instagram

In fact, the 41-year-old reality TV star responded with a full statement, aimed at Kanye.

Shortly after Kanye's Instagram post, Kim shared her message. See Kim's statement below.

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye's rant over daughter North's TikTok. Picture: Instagram

In November, North launched a joint TikTok with her mother, Kim, called @kimandnorth.

The 'Gold Digger' rapper had previously called out his ex, Kim, for letting their young daughter on the app.

Last month, during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee, Kanye said: “Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children. And my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

"Don't have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok, or don't have her on TikTok at all, if I'm not there to approve that," he later said during his interview.

Kanye continued: "It was done without me knowing and it happened again so I feel like it's poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this 'crazy' narrative.

"To say someone is crazy, they're trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me."

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February last year.

The mother-of-four admitted that she wants out her of marriage to Kanye, fast tracking her divorce by opting to become legally single.

Kim and Kanye have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.

Ye has a newfound romance with American actress Julia Fox, meanwhile Kim has been in a relationship with American comedian Pete Davidson.