Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Here's a recap of the new couple's relationship so far

Kanye West and Julia Fox are officially a couple after she confirmed the two were dating following several rumours, which started in December 2021.

The Hollywood actress and DONDA rapper's romance has been the talk of the town, following Kanye's ongoing divorce drama from wife and Keeping up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian; who is currently reportedly dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

From first dates in restaurants to hanging out with Madonna, here's the low-down on their relationship!

13th January 2022 - Julia responds to claims her relationship is fake on her podcast View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓲𝓪 𝓕𝓸𝔁 ☆ (@juliafox) During an episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, which she co-hosts with friend Niki Takesh, Julia addressed rumours about her and Kanye's relationship, as well as sharing more details about her feelings for the rapper. When asked by Niki about her "new man", Julia responded: "I don't know... For right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations. There's no labels, there's none of that. It's just people that make each other feel better". "It's really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It's very inspirational. Our minds, we both work very fast, we keep up with each other which is cool." Responding to rumours that her and Kanye's relationship is a sham "set-up thing" orchestrated by a public relations firm, Julia responded: "There are always people who believe that every single celebrity scandal is a set-up. Personally, I don't. It's honestly just an honour to be in the presence and to be able to witness history happening" she continued, adding, "I'm just living my f***ing life, guys".

4 January 2022 - Date night in New York City Julia Fox and Kanye West are seen in Greenwich Village on January 04, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty Page Six reported that the couple was dating less than a week after they were first spotted together in Greenwich Village, NYC adding: "Julia and Ye are in a relationship. They've both recently ended previous relationships, and they've greatly aided each other's recovery. They're kindred spirits, and it's fun to watch".