Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more
19 January 2022, 10:47
Here's a recap of the new couple's relationship so far
Kanye West and Julia Fox are officially a couple after she confirmed the two were dating following several rumours, which started in December 2021.
The Hollywood actress and DONDA rapper's romance has been the talk of the town, following Kanye's ongoing divorce drama from wife and Keeping up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian; who is currently reportedly dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.
Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm dating rumours with intimate photos
From first dates in restaurants to hanging out with Madonna, here's the low-down on their relationship!
-
14th January 2022 - Kanye and Julia hangout with Madonna
Videos of pop star Madonna, Julia Fox, Kanye West and friends hanging out started circulating social media shortly after the rapper was accused of punching a fan.
The "friends" in the video – which included former boxer Floyd Mayweather and NFL player Antonio Brown – can be seen sitting on a sofa in the video, with Drake's Come Thru playing in the background.
Ye with Julia Fox, Madonna and Floyd Mayweather last night 🤫 pic.twitter.com/gy5EiTOY9K— Donda Times (@dondatimes) January 13, 2022
-
13th January 2022 - Julia responds to claims her relationship is fake on her podcast
During an episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, which she co-hosts with friend Niki Takesh, Julia addressed rumours about her and Kanye's relationship, as well as sharing more details about her feelings for the rapper.
When asked by Niki about her "new man", Julia responded:
"I don't know... For right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations. There's no labels, there's none of that. It's just people that make each other feel better".
"It's really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It's very inspirational. Our minds, we both work very fast, we keep up with each other which is cool."
Responding to rumours that her and Kanye's relationship is a sham "set-up thing" orchestrated by a public relations firm, Julia responded:
"There are always people who believe that every single celebrity scandal is a set-up. Personally, I don't. It's honestly just an honour to be in the presence and to be able to witness history happening" she continued, adding, "I'm just living my f***ing life, guys".
-
7 January 2022 - Julia Fox confirms her relationship Kanye West
Julia confirmed she is indeed dating Kanye in conversation with Interview Magazine, detailing their time spent together, expanding on the rapper's generosity and fun energy.
"He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play".
"Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants".
''At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined" she added.
“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!”— NYT Least Relevant Notable of 2021 Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) January 7, 2022
It’s true. I have the proof. pic.twitter.com/K037VZRgTf
"After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. She said the move was 'every girl's dream come true' and 'felt like a real Cinderella moment".
Fox continued: "I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!".
She concluded her account of their dates, by saying: "Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride".
Intimate shoots from there date night was uploaded onto Interview's Instagram which showed the pair kissing; even one where Julia was pictured on top of Ye as they laid on the floor.
-
4 January 2022 - Date night in New York City
Page Six reported that the couple was dating less than a week after they were first spotted together in Greenwich Village, NYC adding:
"Julia and Ye are in a relationship. They've both recently ended previous relationships, and they've greatly aided each other's recovery. They're kindred spirits, and it's fun to watch".
-
31 December 2021 - Rumours of the two dating start
The two first met back in December 2021 shortly after Kanye begged his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to 'run right back to him' while performing Runaway during his #FreeLarryHoover concert with Drake.
Rumours of the two first linking up started back in December 2021. According to reports, Julia and Kanye first met on New Year’s Eve at a surprise performance he was doing in Miami.
The rapper reportedly wined and dined Julia at Carbone restaurant while dressing her in the latest Diesel looks. She described their first connection as 'instant'.