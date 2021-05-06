What is Floyd Mayweather's net worth in 2021?

Here's a breakdown of the boxer's eye-watering finances.

Floyd Mayweather is one of the wealthiest sportsmen in the world, having racked up millions upon millions of dollars thanks to his bouts in the ring and sponsorship deals.

The Michigan-born boxer, 44, is currently preparing to face off against YouTuber Logan Paul in an upcoming exhibition fight in June, which is set to rake in further money for the champion.

Mayweather, also know by nicknames 'Money', 'Pretty Boy' and 'TBE' (The Best Ever), is known for his flawless record of 50-0 as much as he is for his staggering net worth and penchant for jewels.

What is Floyd Mayweather's net worth in 2021? Picture: Getty

Mayweather has a current estimated net worth of $450 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

He topped the Forbes highest-paid athletes list consecutively from 2012 to 2015, with the publication later naming him the highest-paid sportsperson in the world during the past decade (2010-2019) after earning a reported $915 million.

At the end of 2016, he was named America's richest entrepreneur under the age of 40, with a net worth at the time of $340 million.

Mayweather's earnings stem from his successful pay-per-view fights, endorsements and sponsorship deals, and has reportedly generated over a billion dollars in revenue throughout his career.

Floyd Mayweather is one of the wealthiest sportsmen in the world. Picture: Getty

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Mayweather's earnings are only expected to increase thanks to his upcoming match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, which is set to take place on 6th June at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

A month ahead of the fight, Mayweather explained in an interview on the Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast why he accepted the fight with Paul - and just how much he expects to earn.

"A fight is something that goes on your record forever. This is an exhibition. Why not?" he said. "I told y'all I was an entertainr. I'm not just a fighter, I'm an entertainer."

"I can fight and fighter right now, and I can guarantee myself 35 million [dollars]. Eventually probably make... probably 50 million [dollars]. Just a regular fight."

"Or, me and Logan Paul or a YouTuber... we can go out and entertain and have fun and make nine figures. 100 million [dollars] or more."