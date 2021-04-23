Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight: Date, location, tickets & more

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight: Date, location, tickets & more. Picture: Getty

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Paul will clash in an exhibition fight this summer.

American professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul – who is known for his YouTube channel – will be going head to head in a boxing match this summer.

The fight was initiailly meant to take place in February. However, it was delayed due to what Paul revealed was "complications" when dealing with Mayweather.

Find out more details on the upcoming fight below.