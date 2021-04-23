Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight: Date, location, tickets & more
23 April 2021, 13:56
Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Paul will clash in an exhibition fight this summer.
American professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul – who is known for his YouTube channel – will be going head to head in a boxing match this summer.
The fight was initiailly meant to take place in February. However, it was delayed due to what Paul revealed was "complications" when dealing with Mayweather.
Find out more details on the upcoming fight below.
-
When will the fight take place?
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are set to go head to head in a boxing match on June 5th 2021.
Over the weekend, the former pound-for-pound No.1 confirmed the fight would still take place.
Mayweather named five potential locations where they may host the fight.
According to The Athletic the fight has now been scheduled to take place in June.
It lands on the ame night as Teofimo Lopez defends his lightweight world titles against George Kambosas.
The world title fight will also feature the return of Evander Holyfield against Kevin McBride.
Earlier this year, Logan Paul revealed that the fight will take place over six three-minute rounds.
-
Where will the fight take place?
In an interview, Logan Paul revealed that the potential cities they are looking at to host the with is - Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Atlanta.
-
How much does Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul weigh?
Floyd Mayweather is 1.73m (5ft 8in) tall and weighed in at 147 pounds (67kg) for his last exhibition fight in 2018 against Nasukawa.
Jake Paul is 1.88 metres (6ft 2in), and weighed199.4 pounds (90kg) for his cruiserweight fight against KSI.
-
How can I get tickets?
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul's fight will be availabl live stream on Fanmio’s official website on PPV.
The pay-per-view prices are set at a few different rates for some different pre-match period & based on the viewer’s amount.
At an early price, the PPV was available at an early price of $24.99 for the first one million.
However, the price will jump up to $39.99.
Check the site for the current pricing Fanmio here.