Floyd Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

7 December 2020, 09:32 | Updated: 7 December 2020, 09:56

The pair will face off in a "special exhibition" fight in February next year.

Undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather will fight YouTuber Logan Paul next year in a "special exhibition" fight, it has been announced.

Mayweather, 43, who is officially retired after ending his career unbeaten 50-0, will face off with 25-year-old Paul on 20th February 2021 after months of speculation.

Paul, who rose to fame on YouTube and has grown to be a controversial figure online, has only fought once professionally. He lost to fellow YouTube star KSI in November 2019.

Back in 2017, Mayweather temporarily came out of retirement to beat MMA fighter Conor McGregor. At the end of 2019, he fought in another exhibition fight with kick-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Tokyo.

The upcoming fight is expected to bring in eye-watering pay-per-view numbers.

