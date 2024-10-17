Victoria Monet Dating History: From Stormzy to ex-boyfriend John Gaines

Victoria Monet Dating History: From Stormzy to ex-boyfriend John Gaines. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Who has Victoria Monet dated and who is her current boyfriend? Here's everything you need to know about the singer's dating history from John Gaines to rumoured relationship Stormzy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Victoria Monet is currently making headlines after being spotted with rumoured boyfriend Stormzy recently, months after her split from ex John Gaines.

The 35-year-old 'On My Mama' singer revealed she split earlier this year with baby daddy John Gaines, where they share daughter Hazel, 3, together.

So, who has Victoria Monet dated in the past and what are the latest details on her relationship with Stormzy? Here's everything you need to know about the GRAMMY Award winning singer's flings.

Victoria Monet is a GRAMMY Award winning singer. Picture: Getty

Is Victoria Monet dating Stormzy?

In October 2024, rumours emerged that Victoria Monet and Stormzy are now an item after paps photographed the pair kissing at Heathrow Airport.

An onlooker said: “Both Stormzy and Victoria looked absolutely smitten with each other.“ They kissed and when he hugged her he picked her up in the air."

Stormzy previously dated Maya Jama from 2014 to 2019, before reconciling in 2023 and breaking up in Summer 2024.

Stormzy and Victoria Monet are reportedly dating. Picture: Getty

What did Victoria Monet say about her split from ex-boyfriend John Gaines?

Victoria Monet and sports coach John Gaines dated from 2020 to 2023, and share daughter Hazel together.

They shared a statement in September 2024 revealing they decided to end their romantic relationship 10 months ago, at the end of 2023.

Monet and Gaines "still completely adore and respect each other" but "are not a couple anymore," they wrote, assuring fans "no infidelity, toxic behaviour nor drama" took place between them.

John Gaines, Victoria Monét and Hazel Monét pictured at the 2024 GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

Did Victoria Monet date singer Kehlani?

Victoria Monet came out as bisexual in 2018, and broke her silence on wether her and collaborator Kehlani ever dated in 2023.

She told Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low that their collaboration Touch Me is possibly about a relationship with a woman.

On the rumours that Monet and Kehlani ever dated, the singer responded: “We’re friends. I kind of am like that with all of my past relationships. I really don’t like the idea of like, now someone’s dead to me, unless they did [me wrong].… I just got over it. I like to have an open connection. I don’t want to kill somebody off. I feel like that takes even more energy to like, try to avoid people and trying to hate them.”

Rumours that Kehlani and VM were dating have been circulating for years. . Picture: Getty