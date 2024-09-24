Why did Victoria Monet & John Gaines split? How long they were together & when they dated

By Anna Suffolk

Victoria Monet has announced her and boyfriend John Gaines have broken up in a sweet statement.

R&B singer Victoria Monet has announced her split from husband John Gaines in a statement published to social media.

The 'On My Mama' singer and Fitness Instructor share a daughter together, Hazel, who is three. The pair went public in 2020 after he appeared in her music video for 'Moment' where they shared some steamy kisses.

So, why did Victoria Monet and John Gaines break up and how long did they date for? Here's everything we know.

Why did Victoria Monet and boyfriend John Gaines break up?

Victoria Monet released a statement on her social media announcing that her and John Gaines had actually split 10 months ago, and tried to not address it publicly.

Parts of the statement read: "There was no infidelity, toxic behavior nor drama. We both just have some fundamental growing to do that would be best done apart so we can remain the best versions of ourselves for our daughter. It simply didn't work out and that's okay."

We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family. We have an incredible daughter to raise for life and that is undoubtedly our number 1 priority forever."

They continued: "Please allow us the peace and space to maintain a safe and happy environment to continue to co-parent to the best of our ability for Hazel!

We plan to remain a family regardless of our public facing title, so please when you see us together with Hazel, be understanding and gentle.

We appreciate you all for hearing us out and hope to be kept in your well intentioned prayers. Thank you."

How long were Victoria Monet & John Gaines together for?

It is not known exactly when Victoria Monet and John Gaines first met, however the duo did appear in Monet's music video for 'Moment' in February 2020.

By that December, Monet & Gaines revealed that they were expecting a baby together, and Hazel arrived in February 2021.

While they are no longer involved romantically, the twosome shared that their new priority is being amicable coparents.