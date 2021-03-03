Tommy Fury offers to fight Jake Paul in boxing match amid beef

Boxer Tyson Fury initially suggested the fight between his half-brother, Tommy Fury and YouTuber Jake Paul.

Former Love Island star Tommy Fury has challenged YouTuber Jake Paul to a fight after his five second knockout against Scott Williams.

On Saturday (Feb 27) Fury won his fifth consecutive professional fight, which lead his older brother, heavyweight WBC champ Tyson Fury, to suggest a match against Paul.

‘Massive congratulations to Tommy Fury for smashing records on BTsport. Tommy slaughtered [the] compeition over the weekend, including America’s biggest star Canelo Alvarez.'

'Wow, just wow. Jake Paul, where you at?’ Tyson tweeted on Monday.

It was not long before influencer-turned-boxer heard wind of the Tyson tweet and hit back at the boxing brothers.

'I I wake up and see Tyson Fury, the heavyweight champ, tweets me and he was talking s*t about Canelo too, saying it was boring or like no one was watching and I was laughing along with it,’ Paul said.

Jake Paul continued ‘Then I get to the bottom of the tweet and I see that he calls me out to fight someone and the tweet’s about his brother, and I’m like, “I didn’t even know he had a bro.”’

The YouTuber star added "I like Tyson Fury, I don’t want beef with Tyson Fury but damn, if Tyson Fury took a sh*t it would be this little brother he’s literally like this little kid."

Further explaining his thoughts, Paul said "But my point is here, you’re Tyson Fury’s little brother, if you want to fight me, don’t let your big bro do sh*t for you, log on to Instagram and Twitter and call me out for yourself, bro. What’s going on in this boxing world."

On Tuesday morning (Mar 2) Tommy Fury responded to Jake Paul's comments, saying doesn’t ‘need anybody to do [his] dirty work.’

‘So, I see somebody is having a little bit of something to say,’ Tommy said.

‘Mr Jake Paul, I don’t need anybody to do my dirty work, I’m calling you out myself right now. You can fight me any time, any place, anywhere. All you’ve got to do is get in touch.’

The fight has not yet been confirmed. However, fans are expecting to see the pair have a boxing match in the near future.

