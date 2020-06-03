Love Island's Molly-Mae's puppy dies six days after Tommy Fury bought it from Russia

Love Island's Molly-Mae and boyfriend Tommy Fury revealed that their puppy Mr Chai had passed away this week. Picture: Instagram

The couple are facing intense backlash online after it was revealed that their puppy, Mr Chai, was imported from Russia for Molly's 21st birthday.

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague has sadly revealed that her new puppy, Mr Chai, has died after suddenly falling ill, just days after boyfriend Tommy Fury gave it to her.

Fury, 21, gifted girlfriend Molly the tiny Pomeranian puppy for her 21st birthday, but was quickly slammed online after Molly revealed that the dog was being imported from Russia.

Molly-Mae and Tommy were slammed online after it was revealed that the puppy was being imported from Russia. Picture: Instagram

In an annoucnement on her Instagram Stories, a devastated Molly wrote: "Tommy and I are utterly heartbroken and shocked to even be writing this."

"Our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away. Chai became our whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn't have take any better care of him.We loved him so much and he brought us so much happiness than we can describe."

"We are really hoping that we can get some clearer answers in the coming days whilst we wait for details and more information from the veterinary experts."

"Myself and Tommy are completely in shock and truly devastated. In a world currently full of tragedy and loss, we understand there are far greater issues than this, we just need to share this information in order to start the process of trying to accept and over come this awful situation."

Molly-Mae wrote a statement on Instagram following the death of her puppy Mr Chai. Picture: Instagram

"We are asking for some time and respect so that we can come to terms with this immense sadness and loss of our beautiful puppy."

The couple set up an Instagram account for Mr Chai last week called @mrchaibear.

Molly-Mae shocked fans after telling her followers that the little puppy was on his way from Russia, which resulting in major backlash. "He was meant to be here on my birthday btw guys but he's coming from Russia so there were delays etc," she wrote.

"Are you realllllly telling me that Tommy Fury thought its was necessary to get Molly Mae a puppy from Russia, for it to be a Pomeranian, a breed widely available in the UK, without the dog having to suffer from all the travel," wrote one user.

Are you realllllly telling me that Tommy Fury thought its was necessary to get Molly Mae a puppy from Russia, for it to be a Pomeranian, a breed widely available in the UK, without the dog having to suffer from all the travel 🥴 laughable — Abbie (@torkersss) May 28, 2020

Had to unfollow that molly mae and tommy after that poor puppy has died, no wonder when you buy a dog like that, putting a puppy through the stress of flying it in from Russia! How selfish just too look good on your Instagram feed 😣😣 — AJ 💖 (@AmyJayneT1) June 3, 2020

So that meathead Tommy Fury shipped Molly Mae’s birthday present Pomeranian from a puppy mill in Russia and now it’s died after 5 days. That’s what you get when you buy a designer dog as an accessory for Instagram likes. — 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@sIaghetti) June 3, 2020

Absolutely horrid when a pet dies, but I hope that Tommy and Molly Mae realise it’s never a good idea to ship over a puppy from another country for so many reasons. Educate yourself first and ADOPT, don’t shop. — morble (@sophiemorbey) June 3, 2020

At the time of writing, Molly-Mae and Tommy are yet to respond to the backlash.