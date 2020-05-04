Love Island summer 2020 officially cancelled over coronavirus

Summer Love Island 2020 has been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: ITV

The show will return "stronger than ever" in 2021, says ITV in a statement.

Summer Love Island 2020 has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus outbreak, ITV have confirmed.

Concerns over the future of the show were raised earlier this year as hundreds of other television programmes have been halted amid the ongoing pandemic.

"We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority," ITV boss Kevin Lygo confirmed.

"In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

"We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox."

Casting had already begun on the hotly-anticipated summer series of the show, with ITV reportedly receiving a record number of applicants.

Laura Whitmore, who took over hosting the show as Caroline Flack's replacement for the first ever winter version of the show earlier this year, tweeted:

"Like with a lot of things because of restrictions with travel, social distancing and unable to plan ahead, Love Island is postponed until 2021. Great news is that there have been more applications then any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe."

"Next year is going to be BIG," promised Love Island host Laura Whitmore. Picture: ITV

ITV previously considered filming the series in Cornwall, while admitting that "making it in the UK would not be the same show".

During a virtual interview hosted by the Edinburgh TV Festival, Lygo suggested that the popular reality TV show, which employs around 200 staff, may not be appropriate considering current social distancing measures.

"What signal might it be sending out if we’re doing a show where everyone is crammed together, slavering over each other, while the rest of world has been told not to go near anyone in the park?" he said.