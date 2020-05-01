Love Island 2020: summer series reportedly set to be cancelled by ITV

Love Island summer 2020 could be cancelled this year. Picture: ITV

ITV considered filming the series in Cornwall, although it looks like a cancellation is more likely.

Love Island is looking less and less likely to return to our screens this summer as ITV are considering cancelling the series.

Despite considering setting 2020's hotly-anticipated summer edition in Cornwall rather than the iconic Mallorca villa, ITV have voiced concerns that "making it in the UK would not be the same show".

The show's traditional June start date had already been pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. ITV’s director of television, Kevin Lygo, says a decision will be made in the coming weeks.

During a virtual interview hosted by the Edinburgh TV Festival, Lygo suggested that the popular reality TV show, which employs around 200 staff, may not be appropriate considering current social distancing measures.

"What signal might it be sending out if we’re doing a show where everyone is crammed together, slavering over each other, while the rest of world has been told not to go near anyone in the park?" he said.

"We’re approaching the moment of ‘is it feasible?’, ‘will Mallorca open its doors to hundreds of production people?’, ‘will there have to be quarantine?’. We have to factor all that in. We’ll make a decision soon."

Love Island bosses initially intended go to ahead with the series at a later date in the summer. Picture: ITV

Earlier this month, it was reported that the heads at Love Island were initially intending to go ahead with filming the new series later in the summer, saying, "The team are still committed to the series airing this summer. The show will go on.'

"Production on Love Island have been told the upcoming series is still scheduled to take place but the show will launch a month later in July. All the usual preparations are going ahead."

Shows including The Only Way Is Essex, Eastenders, Peaky Blinders, Emmerdale and more have all halted filming in light of the coronavirus.