Olivia Attwood says Love Island villa was "worse" than being in coronavirus lockdown

25 March 2020, 10:52

Olive Attwood has compared her time in the Love Island villa to the coronavirus lockdown.
Olive Attwood has compared her time in the Love Island villa to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty/ITV

The former Islander said the contestants were "controlled and contained" in the villa.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has compared her time in the villa to being in lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic, saying islanders were "controlled and contained."

CORONAVIRUS: LATEST UPDATES

Speaking to Mail Online, the 28-year-old reality star said that life in the villa was worse than being in self-isolation because you couldn't call your loved ones or leave the palatial pad.

"We were more contained, there was more control. In the villa, you couldn't call anyone or go for a walk. If anything, it was worse!" said Attwood, who starred in the 2017 series of the ITV show.

She continued, "The only thing I can compare this to is Love Island. Obviously there was a big cast and they were constantly playing games with us so we never really got the chance to be bored."

"It was hot and there was a swimming pool, but we were contained. If anything, it was worse because I couldn't speak to any of my family or go on my phone."

"Right now I can speak to my genuine friends and I'm not just stuck with a bunch of strangers. We were more contained, there was more control, you couldn't call anyone or go for a walk but with coronavirus, you can walk outside your front door as long as you're in the guidelines."

"It was hot and there was a swimming pool, but we were contained."
"It was hot and there was a swimming pool, but we were contained.". Picture: Getty

"You can make whatever food you want and have a glass of wine, whereas in Love Island you ate when you were told to eat and you had minimal alcohol. Not to mention the whole country was watching and judging you!"

Attwood added that she has "been trying to keep some perspective" on the situation. "'I'm glad that on a whole I've been quite financially sensible, I've saved my money, I have a massive tax bill coming. 

"It's times like these you can really find yourself stuck. Our industry is so unpredictable anyway."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jada Pinkett-Smith explains how maintain a good relationship during self-isolation.

Jada Pinkett-Smith explains how to make your relationship last through quarantine
Meek Mill claims he was 'extremely sick' last year December

Meek Mill fans convinced he had coronavirus after rapper claims he was ‘extremely sick' last year
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott relationship status exposed by Mason Disick

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunion theory debunked by her 10-year-old nephew Mason Disick
Kevin Hart reveals his wife his pregnant

Kevin Hart reveals his wife is pregnant with sweet Instagram post

Trending

Jhené Aiko opens up about her insecurities when she was growing up

Jhené Aiko opens up about dealing with insecurities: "I just never liked my face”

Jhene Aiko

Chris Brown has been slammed after posting a TikTok with Tyga and Austin McBroom

Chris Brown roasted after dancing with YouTube star slammed for posting "racist" tweets

Chris Brown

Drake shows off "insane" snaker collection on Instagram live

Drake's "insane" sneaker collection will make any sneakerhead's eyes water

Drake

50 Cent reminds rappers their gangster lyrics could be used against them in court

50 Cent shares warning to rappers about using gang-related lyrics

50 Cent

Kim Kardashian calls out Tayor Swift on Twitter

Kim Kardashian calls out "liar" Taylor Swift after video leak sparks backlash

Kanye West