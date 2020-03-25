Olivia Attwood says Love Island villa was "worse" than being in coronavirus lockdown

Olive Attwood has compared her time in the Love Island villa to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty/ITV

The former Islander said the contestants were "controlled and contained" in the villa.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has compared her time in the villa to being in lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic, saying islanders were "controlled and contained."

Speaking to Mail Online, the 28-year-old reality star said that life in the villa was worse than being in self-isolation because you couldn't call your loved ones or leave the palatial pad.

"We were more contained, there was more control. In the villa, you couldn't call anyone or go for a walk. If anything, it was worse!" said Attwood, who starred in the 2017 series of the ITV show.

She continued, "The only thing I can compare this to is Love Island. Obviously there was a big cast and they were constantly playing games with us so we never really got the chance to be bored."

"It was hot and there was a swimming pool, but we were contained. If anything, it was worse because I couldn't speak to any of my family or go on my phone."

"Right now I can speak to my genuine friends and I'm not just stuck with a bunch of strangers. We were more contained, there was more control, you couldn't call anyone or go for a walk but with coronavirus, you can walk outside your front door as long as you're in the guidelines."

"You can make whatever food you want and have a glass of wine, whereas in Love Island you ate when you were told to eat and you had minimal alcohol. Not to mention the whole country was watching and judging you!"

Attwood added that she has "been trying to keep some perspective" on the situation. "'I'm glad that on a whole I've been quite financially sensible, I've saved my money, I have a massive tax bill coming.

"It's times like these you can really find yourself stuck. Our industry is so unpredictable anyway."