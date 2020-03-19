Love Island reunion 2020: watch the full interview here

Love Island's first ever winter series kicked off with a bang - here's what happened when Mike, Priscilla, Sophie, Leanne and more of the cast linked up a few weeks after leaving the villa.

As difficult as it may seem in the current climate, cast your minds back to mid-January, where you'll likely remember a fresh-faced cast of Love Island hopefuls entering a neon-lit Cape Town villa in the search for love.

The reality show's first ever winter series kicked off with a bang and saw the islanders date, break up, argue, get dumped, 'make it official'... you know the score.

(From L to R: Jordan, Rebecca, Biggs, Priscilla, Mike, presenter Will, Nas, Sophie, Leanne, Eve, Jess and Ched.). Picture: Capital XTRA

And while some couples flew back to the UK as a fully-fledged item (Mike and Priscilla, Jess and Ched), others travelled back solo following the ups and downs of the villa and, of course, Casa Amor.

But where is everyone now? Here's what happened when some of the biggest stars of Love Island 2020 linked up a few weeks after landing back home - get ready.

Check out some highlights below and watch the full video above...