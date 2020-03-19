Love Island reunion 2020: watch the full interview here

19 March 2020, 16:13 | Updated: 19 March 2020, 20:32

Love Island's first ever winter series kicked off with a bang - here's what happened when Mike, Priscilla, Sophie, Leanne and more of the cast linked up a few weeks after leaving the villa.

As difficult as it may seem in the current climate, cast your minds back to mid-January, where you'll likely remember a fresh-faced cast of Love Island hopefuls entering a neon-lit Cape Town villa in the search for love.

The reality show's first ever winter series kicked off with a bang and saw the islanders date, break up, argue, get dumped, 'make it official'... you know the score.

(From L to R: Jordan, Rebecca, Biggs, Priscilla, Mike, presenter Will, Nas, Sophie, Leanne, Eve, Jess and Ched.)
(From L to R: Jordan, Rebecca, Biggs, Priscilla, Mike, presenter Will, Nas, Sophie, Leanne, Eve, Jess and Ched.). Picture: Capital XTRA

And while some couples flew back to the UK as a fully-fledged item (Mike and Priscilla, Jess and Ched), others travelled back solo following the ups and downs of the villa and, of course, Casa Amor.

But where is everyone now? Here's what happened when some of the biggest stars of Love Island 2020 linked up a few weeks after landing back home - get ready.

Check out some highlights below and watch the full video above...

(From L to R: Eve, Leanne, Rebecca, Jess and Sophie).
(From L to R: Eve, Leanne, Rebecca, Jess and Sophie). Picture: Capital XTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kodak Black has received backlash after claiming he wants Coronavirus to last until he gets out of jail

Kodak Black dragged for saying he wants coronavirus to last until he gets out of jail
Chris Brown communicates with baby Aeko via FaceTime during Coronavirus travel ban

Chris Brown 'FaceTime’s baby son Aeko everyday' following Coronavirus travel ban

Chris Brown

Love Island's Ovie Soko shoots his shot at Rihanna

Love Island's Ovie Soko shoots his shot at Rihanna on Instagram

Rihanna

Drake self-isolates after friend Kevin Durant tests positive for Coronavirus

Drake 'self-isolating' after Kevin Durant tests positive for Coronavirus days after partying with rapper

Drake

Trending

The Forbes '30 under 30' list

Micheal Ward & Dave amongst British stars named on Forbes '30 Under 30' List
Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by Fashion Nova after failing to uphold his deal

Tekashi 6ix9ine sued by clothing brand Fashion Nova for $2.25 million

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Glastonbury has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Glastonbury festival cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Oprah has denied rumoured calming she was arrested for sex trafficking.

Oprah Winfrey slams "awful" rumours she has been arrested for sex trafficking
Is Charlamagne Tha God leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ ?

Charlamagne Tha God rumoured to be leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ after a decade