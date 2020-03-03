Love Island winners Paige and Finn only just beat Siannise and Luke T, voting stats show

3 March 2020, 11:11 | Updated: 3 March 2020, 11:12

Love Island winners Paige and Finn won by the skin of their teeth.
Love Island winners Paige and Finn won by the skin of their teeth. Picture: ITV2

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp scooped up the £50,000 prize on the show's first winter edition.

The final of Love Island's first ever winter edition drew in over 2 million viewers last month, many of whom were shocked to see bookies' favourites Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman come in second place.

Love Island fans sent into meltdown after discovering Mike's older twin brothers

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were crowned the winners of the series, but voting percentages have now shown that the result was a very close call, with less than one percent between the top two couples.

Paige and Finn Tapp received 44.52% of the final votes - less than one percent more than runners-up Siannise and Luke T, who received a 43.61% share.

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp received 44.52 per cent of the finale votes - less than 1 per cent more than runners-up Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman.
Paige Turley and Finley Tapp received 44.52 per cent of the finale votes - less than 1 per cent more than runners-up Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman. Picture: ITV2

The results also show that latecomers Demi Jones and Luke Mabbot came in third place with 9.62% while Jess Gale and Ched Uzor landed in fourth with just 2.25% of the vote.

After show host Laura Whitmore announced on air that Paige and Finn were victorious, semi-professional footballer exclaimed, "How the f**k have I blagged that?" Paige later chose to share half of the £50,000 prize with her man.

Fans rooting for beauty consultant Siannise and Luke T, who is also a semi-professional footballer, took to Twitter after the results in uproar.

Siannise and Luke T came in second place on the show's first winter edition, falling just shy of the crown.
Siannise and Luke T came in second place on the show's first winter edition, falling just shy of the crown. Picture: ITV2
"Any nice places in between to live?" questioned Luke alongside girlfriend Siannise.
"Any nice places in between to live?" questioned Luke alongside girlfriend Siannise. Picture: Instagram

"Went to sleep. Woke up. Went to work. Still depressed because Siânnise and Luke T didn’t win," tweeted one.

"I still can't believe that the UK voted for Paige and Finn to win. Zero iconic moments compared to the endless amount that Luke and Siannise had. I'm still hurt," said another.

Since leaving the Cape Town villa, Luke and Siannise have announced plans to move in together after he brought the Bristol native back to his home in Luton.

"Any nice places in between to live?" he asked his followers alongside a photo of the couple.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Love Island News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Mike Tyson opens up about his mental health in new interview

Mike Tyson breaks down in tears mid-interview and says he's "nothing without boxing"
Mac Miller's first posthumous album 'Circles' is set to drop on January 17th.

Mac Miller's 'Circles' deluxe edition drops this week with two new songs

New Music

Post Malone reveals the real reason behind his face tattoos

Post Malone admits he keeps getting face tattoos because he thinks he’s “ugly"
Chris Brown has been criticised over a meme about sexual health.

Chris Brown accused of disrespecting baby mama Ammika Harris with sexual health meme

Chris Brown

Trending

Drake has been slammed by fans after referring to his baby mama as a "fluke" on new song

Drake slammed by fans after branding baby mama Sophie Brussaux a "fluke" on new song

Drake

Kevin Hart praised for embracing new grey hair

Kevin Hart praised for "ageing with grace" as he shows off new grey hair
Kim Kardashian responds to ZaZa's parents over North West's performance

Kim Kardashian responds after North West is accused of “copying” viral song during rap debut

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion fans defend rapper after she exposes record label issues

Megan Thee Stallion fans react after rapper says her record label aren't letting her release music
G Herbo compares Juice WRLD to Tupac and Biggie during interview

Juice WRLD was the Tupac or Biggie of his generation, says rapper G Herbo

Tupac