Love Island winners Paige and Finn only just beat Siannise and Luke T, voting stats show

Love Island winners Paige and Finn won by the skin of their teeth. Picture: ITV2

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp scooped up the £50,000 prize on the show's first winter edition.

The final of Love Island's first ever winter edition drew in over 2 million viewers last month, many of whom were shocked to see bookies' favourites Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman come in second place.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were crowned the winners of the series, but voting percentages have now shown that the result was a very close call, with less than one percent between the top two couples.

Paige and Finn Tapp received 44.52% of the final votes - less than one percent more than runners-up Siannise and Luke T, who received a 43.61% share.

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp received 44.52 per cent of the finale votes - less than 1 per cent more than runners-up Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman. Picture: ITV2

The results also show that latecomers Demi Jones and Luke Mabbot came in third place with 9.62% while Jess Gale and Ched Uzor landed in fourth with just 2.25% of the vote.

After show host Laura Whitmore announced on air that Paige and Finn were victorious, semi-professional footballer exclaimed, "How the f**k have I blagged that?" Paige later chose to share half of the £50,000 prize with her man.

Fans rooting for beauty consultant Siannise and Luke T, who is also a semi-professional footballer, took to Twitter after the results in uproar.

Siannise and Luke T came in second place on the show's first winter edition, falling just shy of the crown. Picture: ITV2

"Any nice places in between to live?" questioned Luke alongside girlfriend Siannise. Picture: Instagram

"Went to sleep. Woke up. Went to work. Still depressed because Siânnise and Luke T didn’t win," tweeted one.

"I still can't believe that the UK voted for Paige and Finn to win. Zero iconic moments compared to the endless amount that Luke and Siannise had. I'm still hurt," said another.

Since leaving the Cape Town villa, Luke and Siannise have announced plans to move in together after he brought the Bristol native back to his home in Luton.

"Any nice places in between to live?" he asked his followers alongside a photo of the couple.