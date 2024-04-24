Inside Zendaya’s dating history: From Tom Holland to ex-boyfriends

Inside Zendaya’s dating history: From Tom Holland to ex-boyfriends. Picture: Getty Images

Who is Zendaya currently dating? How long has she been with Tom Holland? When did she have a fling with Odell Beckham Jr? Here's everything you need to know about Zendaya's relationships.

Zendaya is a woman of many talents - an actress, who is currently starring as Tashi in Challengers, a model, a singer and an ambassador for many causes.

The 27-year-old has been in the entertainment industry since she was a child, having starred in multiple Disney Channel shows before moving on to more mature projects, including Euphoria, Dune and The Greatest Showman.

So, who has the actress been in a relationship with, did she ever date Jacob Elordi and how long has she been with current boyfriend Tom Holland? Here's everything you need to know.

Zendaya is a singer and actress. Picture: Getty

How long has Zendaya dated Tom Holland for?

The Hollywood actress has been dating her Spiderman co-star since July 2021, but met years before and were rumoured to have a fling around filming of their first movie in 2016.

The pair have since gone from strength to strength, and have bought a house together in London. They are now public with their romance and often share loved-up posts on social media together.

Tom Holland and Zendaya pictured at 2021. Picture: Getty

Did Zendaya ever date Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi?

Zendaya and her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi were first linked back in August 2019 after playing rivals in the HBO show.

At the time, an onlooker told US Weekly that the pair appeared 'cosy together' whilst on holiday in Athens, Greece. “At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty.”

The pair were confirmed to be dating by the tabloids in early 2020 but called things off later that year and the pair appear to be on good terms.

The "Euphoria" co-stars were rumoured to be dating from 2019 to 2020. Picture: Getty

When was Zendaya rumoured to be dating Odell Beckham Jr?

In 2016, Zendaya and Odell Beckham Jr were rumoured to have had a fling, after the pair were spotted leaving a Grammy Award party together.

They were also snapped afterwards at a basketball game, with only added fuel to the fire. However, Zendaya insisted that they were never an item and hilariously told TMZ that they were not dating: " "What relationship? There is no relationship."

She also clarified that they "[hung] out one time and it became a lot. But it's fine."

Odell Beckham, Jr. and Zendaya pictured in 2016. Picture: Getty

Who is Trevor Jackson, Zendaya's childhood sweetheart?

Zendaya was with actor Trevor Jackson for four years from 2013 to 2107, but kept the relationship out of the public eye until they split.

She opened up to Vogue in 2017 that her "first love" was four years long, and people were convinced that Zendaya was speaking about Jackson.