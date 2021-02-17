Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland: Viral dating joke explained
17 February 2021, 11:18
Did Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland date? What actually sparked the relationship rumours?
Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy last year July, with several baby bump photos on Instagram. Although the star welcomed her son in October, there is still speculation as to who the child's father is.
Who is Nicki Minaj's baby daddy?
While the exciting news was such a surprise to Minaj's fans, another surprising moment came when Tom Holland became trending in association to the star's pregnancy. People thought Tom Holland was the father of Nicki's baby.
But what actually happened? And did Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland really date?
-
What happened between Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland?
Nicki Minaj shared revealed that she was expecting a baby on Instagram in July 2020.
The "Chun-Li" rapstress posted a photo of her baby bump and captioned it “#Preggers”.
The star then uploaded a photo of herself with a bright yellow wig, embroidered underwear and high heels.
Minaj captioned the third photo: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”
Why was Tom Holland trending?
After Nicki Minaj made the pregnancy announcement, English actor became trending on Twitter, alongside the star.
Holland is most known for playing the role of Spiderman in the Marvel series, after starting his career in musical theatre.
People began making memes suggesting that Holland was Nicki's child's father.
However, Nicki actually welcomed the baby with her long term husband Kenneth Petty.
The reason Tom Holland was trending actually relates to a really old internet joke.
-
Did Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland date?
No, Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland never dated and they were never in a relationship.
The "Superbass" star married her childhood sweetheart Kenneth Petty in 2019 and they welcomed their first child together in October 2020.
But in 2019, a Tom Holland stan account @tomnetherlands shared memes suggesting Tom used to date James Charles, but is now in love with Nicki.
The news quickly spread, with many fans making hilarious memes alluding to Minaj and Holland dating.
One fan joked "If Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj ever break up that’s the day love dies."
please help me i dont know pic.twitter.com/gi2nuo0lUl— mark (@tomnetherlands) April 21, 2019
-
Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland joke explained
The Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland joke stemmed from a post in April 2019, “depicting a love triangle between Minaj, the Spider-Man actor and James Charles”.
The rumour was just an internet joke, which gained huge traction online.
Many people started playing along with the joke, acting as if Tom really was the father of Nicki’s baby.
What has Tom Holland said?
In February 2021, Tom Holland addressed the Nicki Minaj dating rumours during an interview with Esquire.
He told the publication""This actually really stressed me out. And then I saw it was Nicki Minaj, and then I realized I’ve never met Nicki Minaj, so that was a big relief for me."
" Because I’m not ready to have kids. I’m not even ready to have a dog, properly," Holland said about the internet joke.
tom holland knows about the nicki minaj meme NOBODY MOVE pic.twitter.com/fZUwEypfDH— jules (@webshootrs) February 8, 2021
-
What were the Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland memes?
I’m so happy for Tom & Nicki 💖#preggers pic.twitter.com/CKEaNR1YIg— oceanxx (@isaaccarlo3) July 20, 2020
Congratulations to tom holland and Nicki minaj on their first baby❤ pic.twitter.com/ozG6rUow3Q— adil (@taywh0restan) October 1, 2020
Congrats Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland on the engagement!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xdRDOAD3t6— elmo🌿 (@elmotumbokon) February 11, 2021