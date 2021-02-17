Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland: Viral dating joke explained

Did Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland date? What actually sparked the relationship rumours?

Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy last year July, with several baby bump photos on Instagram. Although the star welcomed her son in October, there is still speculation as to who the child's father is.

While the exciting news was such a surprise to Minaj's fans, another surprising moment came when Tom Holland became trending in association to the star's pregnancy. People thought Tom Holland was the father of Nicki's baby.

But what actually happened? And did Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland really date?

What happened between Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland? Nicki Minaj shared revealed that she was expecting a baby on Instagram in July 2020. The "Chun-Li" rapstress posted a photo of her baby bump and captioned it “#Preggers”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) The star then uploaded a photo of herself with a bright yellow wig, embroidered underwear and high heels. Minaj captioned the third photo: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.” Why was Tom Holland trending? After Nicki Minaj made the pregnancy announcement, English actor became trending on Twitter, alongside the star. Holland is most known for playing the role of Spiderman in the Marvel series, after starting his career in musical theatre. People began making memes suggesting that Holland was Nicki's child's father. However, Nicki actually welcomed the baby with her long term husband Kenneth Petty. The reason Tom Holland was trending actually relates to a really old internet joke.

Did Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland date? No, Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland never dated and they were never in a relationship. The "Superbass" star married her childhood sweetheart Kenneth Petty in 2019 and they welcomed their first child together in October 2020. But in 2019, a Tom Holland stan account @tomnetherlands shared memes suggesting Tom used to date James Charles, but is now in love with Nicki. The news quickly spread, with many fans making hilarious memes alluding to Minaj and Holland dating. One fan joked "If Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj ever break up that’s the day love dies." please help me i dont know pic.twitter.com/gi2nuo0lUl — mark (@tomnetherlands) April 21, 2019