Nicki Minaj addresses pregnancy rumours after posting "suggestive" video with Kenneth Petty

24 February 2020, 15:56 | Updated: 24 February 2020, 16:09

Nicki Minaj fans were convinced the rapper's latest video with boyfriend Kenneth Petty proved she was pregnant before Nicki responded.

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are looking loved up and happy as ever in the latest video of the couple. The 'Yikes' rapper, 36, shared a cute video of Petty rubbing her stomach on Instagram and it sparked pregnancy rumours.

Shortly after Nicki posted the video, her fans flooded the video with comments suspecting that the Queens rapper is pregnant with Kenneth Petty's baby, but Nicki soon responded to some of those quizzing her.

After one fan commented 'Girl are you pregnant or not', Nicki responded by saying 'Why I feel like I'm about to get a beating? Y'all swear y'all my mother chile. I'm pregnant with so many ideas of this album. It'll be my best'.

Another fan then questioned why Kenneth keeps rubbing Nicki's stomach in Instagram videos and Nicki replied saying, 'babe u gotta ask him. He rubs my feet & my stomach. Ima tell him stop rubbing my stomach tho. Cuz chile...'.

It's the first time Nicki has publicly responded to pregnancy rumours, but without denying that she's pregnant outright the rumours will undoubtedly continue to follow the couple.

Nicki Minaj addresses pregnancy rumours on Instagram
Nicki Minaj addresses pregnancy rumours on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

It's also not the first time Nicki and Kenneth have seen pregnancy rumours about them start. Back in June 2019 Nicki took to Twitter to promote her new single 'Megatron' writing "...who’s ready for MIDNIGHT?!!!!" alongside a video of Petty.

The video showed Petty, 41, rubbing Minaj's stomach for quite a while and Minaj's fans quickly took to social media, questioning whether they could be hinting at Minaj's pregnancy.

One fan commented underneath the video on Twitter writing: "Yasss!!! Kenny is spilling sum tea by rubbing your tummy with his zaddy hands".

Nicki Minaj has faced pregnancy rumours for quite a while now, having previously jokingly announced she's pregnant on Queen Radio. Nicki also took a break from the spotlight after appearing at The Met Gala 2019, leaving fans questioning whether she was pregnant.

