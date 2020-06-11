Nicki Minaj responds to backlash over new Tekashi 6ix9ine collaboration

Nicki Minaj tweeted and deleted a response to the backlash she faced for working with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The 'Yikes' rapper tweeted and deleted a response to the backlash she was facing for her working with Tekashi 6ix9ine on their new song, 'TROLLZ'.

Nicki Minaj has tweeted - and swiftly deleted - her response to the backlash she was facing for working with Tekashi 6ix9ine again.

The 'Yikes' rapper, 37, and the Brooklyn artist, 24, are gearing up to release their new single 'TROLLZ' which drops on June 12, almost two years after they dropped their first collaboration 'FEFE' in July 2018.

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine are drooping their new collaboration 'TROLLZ' on Friday (12 June). Picture: Instagram

At the time, Nicki faced intense criticism for working with the rapper - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - over his troubled history of legal issues, including numerous child sexual performance charges, against his name.

Four months later, 6ix9ine was charged on multiple racketeering, conspiracy to murder, armed robbery and firearms charges and was imprisoned for four months, before leaving in March 2020 to serve the remainder of his prison sentence at home due to COVID-19.

After announcing her new collaboration with 6ix9ine, Nicki faced backlash once again for working with the controversial rapper, but was defiant in her response.

"You don't have to defend me. I'm not afraid of internet trolls, blogs, artists," she tweeted. "I don't jump on band wagons. Many will never know what it feels like to have a mind of their own." She later deleted her tweet.

In an Instagram post, Minaj revealed that all of the proceeds from 'TROLLZ' will be donated to the The Bail Project, which provides free bail assistance to people who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting trial.

"We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter," she wrote.

Nicki and Tekashi 6ix9ine dropped their first collaboration 'FEFE' in July 2018. Picture: Instagram

Last month, Nicki came under fire after claiming she used to be bisexual in lyrics taken from her chart-topping 'Say So' remix with Doja Cat.

During the outro of the song, the 37-year-old rapper spits, "Used to be bi, but now I'm just hetero", which enraged many people online who felt like the lyric was demeaning.