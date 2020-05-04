Nicki Minaj slammed over 'problematic' lyrics about her sexuality

Nicki is facing backlash over lyrics about her sexuality. Picture: Getty

In her feature on Doja Cat's 'Say So' remix, Minaj says she 'used to be' bisexual.

Nicki Minaj has come under fire after claiming she used to be bisexual in new lyrics from her 'Say So' remix with Doja Cat.

During the outro of the song, the 37-year-old rapper spits, "Used to be bi, but now I'm just hetero", which enraged many people online who felt like the lyric was demeaning.

"nicki minaj singing "used to be bi but now i’m just hetero" is so problematic. people are gonna take that to justify saying that bisexuality is just a phase which it 100% isn’t," wrote one.

"I know Nicki Minaj did NOT just said "used to be bi now I’m just hetero" .... this ain’t it .... delete immediately," added another.

nicki minaj singing "used to be bi but now i’m just hetero" is so problematic. people are gonna take that to justify saying that bisexuality is just a phase which it 100% isn’t so conclusion: fuck nicki minaj and her rapist of a husband. — 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐧 (@fukctherich) May 2, 2020

doja cat, having had a homophobia controversy before, heard nicki minaj rap "use to be bi but now i'm just hetero" and still thought, "yeah, that sounds fine". i can't with neither of these girls ever 👏 fucking 👏 learning! 👏 — Caleb (@itscalebryan) May 1, 2020

I know Nicki Minaj did NOT just said “used to be bi now I’m just hetero” .... this ain’t it .... delete immediately — czam 👼🏻 (@czamiaa) May 1, 2020

That Nicki verse is so gross... “I used to be bi but now I’m just hetero” yes thank you that makes bisexuals look great that makes the entire LGBT community look great thank you so much — the emma amber keeps seeing on twitch (@everforemma) May 1, 2020

i’m sorry professor, i couldn’t do the assignment because nicki minaj released the lyric “used to be bi, but now im just hetero” and i had to sit in complete darkness and think about the implications of that for sixteen hours — whoria steinem (@realbigv1) May 1, 2020

who told nicki minaj that “used to be bi but now i’m just hetero” should go in a song? y’all coulda been honest with her — Bex (@BexShoots) May 3, 2020

Minaj has briefly spoken about being bisexual before. In a 2010 interview with Rolling Stone, the rapstress admitted that, during the early stages of her career, she claimed to be bi to "get attention".

"I think girls are sexy," she says in the interview, "But I’m not going to lie and say that I date girls." Minaj is currently married to husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty.

Nicki is yet to respond to the backlash. Last week, she took to Instagram Stories to deny that one of her lyrics was about her long-time enemy Wendy Williams.