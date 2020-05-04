Nicki Minaj slammed over 'problematic' lyrics about her sexuality

4 May 2020, 11:33 | Updated: 4 May 2020, 11:34

Nicki is facing backlash over lyrics about her sexuality.
Nicki is facing backlash over lyrics about her sexuality. Picture: Getty

In her feature on Doja Cat's 'Say So' remix, Minaj says she 'used to be' bisexual.

Nicki Minaj has come under fire after claiming she used to be bisexual in new lyrics from her 'Say So' remix with Doja Cat.

During the outro of the song, the 37-year-old rapper spits, "Used to be bi, but now I'm just hetero", which enraged many people online who felt like the lyric was demeaning.

Nicki Minaj responds to claims she 'shaded' Wendy Williams in new lyrics

"nicki minaj singing "used to be bi but now i’m just hetero" is so problematic. people are gonna take that to justify saying that bisexuality is just a phase which it 100% isn’t," wrote one.

"I know Nicki Minaj did NOT just said "used to be bi now I’m just hetero" .... this ain’t it .... delete immediately," added another.

Minaj has briefly spoken about being bisexual before. In a 2010 interview with Rolling Stone, the rapstress admitted that, during the early stages of her career, she claimed to be bi to "get attention".

"I think girls are sexy," she says in the interview, "But I’m not going to lie and say that I date girls." Minaj is currently married to husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty.

Nicki is yet to respond to the backlash. Last week, she took to Instagram Stories to deny that one of her lyrics was about her long-time enemy Wendy Williams.

