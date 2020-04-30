Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj join forces on huge 'Say So' remix

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj releaseing 'Say So' remix. Picture: Getty

Following Doja Cat's viral success with 'Say So' on TikTok, the rapper has now announced a remix with Nicki Minaj.

Fans of rap remixes are in heaven this week as not only did Megan Thee Stallion announce a huge 'Savage' remix featuring Beyoncé, but Doja Cat has also revealed a massive collab.

Providing additional vocals on her viral hit 'Say So' is none other than Nicki Minaj and fams have been sharing their excitement at the collab on Twitter.

Sharing the news on her Instagram account, Doja Cat thanked Nicki for her feature and wrote, 'YOU ASKED FOR IT Say So Remix ft. @NICKIMINAJ COMES OUT FRIDAY AT 12AM EST! THANK YOU NICKI ! I LOVE YOU'.

Fans of the rappers shared flooded Twitter with excited comments about the two rappers working together, with one fan tweeting 'Song of the century already' whilst another added, 'THIS IS GOING TO BE THE BIGGEST SERVE IN HISTORY'.

THIS IS GOING TO BE THE BIGGEST SERVE IN HISTORY — Professional Clown (@TS7Track3) April 29, 2020

Tik Tokers once they heard Beyoncé & Meg and Nicki & Doja dropped collabs pic.twitter.com/Hui9xGUAwI — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) April 29, 2020

Nicki Minaj x Doja Cat... this is NOT A DRILL!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jSGGxBd8AY — Cali M 🧜🏽‍♂️🤴🏽 (@CaliMOfficial_) April 27, 2020

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj's 'Say So' remix officially drops on Friday 1st May and both artists will be hoping it enjoys similar success on TikTok as the original did.

Doja Cat's 'Say So' sparked a viral #SaySoChallenge which saw the song catapulted into music charts around the world.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!