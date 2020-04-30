Beyoncé's hidden Beyhive reference uncovered as fans spot clue in 'Savage' artwork
30 April 2020, 10:53
Queen Bey's fans have spotted a 'beyhive' reference in Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' remix artwork.
Megan Thee Stallion has her achieved her dream, to collaborate with none other than Queen Bey. The Houston natives both surprised fans last night, when they released Meg's "Savage" remix.
The Hotties and the Beyhive's were overfilled with joy, taking to social media to express their excitement over Beyonce's verse on the famous Tik Tok challenge song.
However, Beyonce's fans totally lost it when they spotted a hidden reference, addressing the 'beyhives' themselves.
On Wednesday (Apr 29) Megan Thee Stallion revealed that her collaboration with Beyoncé is out now, across her social media platforms.
Announcing the track, Megan The Stallion tweeted: “I’m f***ing crying rn (right now) HOUSTON WE ON.”
https://t.co/ugaFeYTxed I’m fucking crying rn HOUSTON WE ON 🔥🔥🔥🐝🐝🐝🐎🐎🐎 SAVAGE REMIX FT THE MF QUEEN @Beyonce OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/QOQa6CiKmd— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 29, 2020
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapstress shared the artwork to promote the track. In the artwork, is a horse (Stallion) a 'Houston' town sign and another thing pointed out by the 'beyhives'.
Taking to Twitter, a Beyoncé fan page account wrote "YALL WE MADE IT ON THE COVER" making reference to the beehive in the tree in the artwork.
YALL WE MADE IT ON THE COVER pic.twitter.com/qs75g7AaHi— dominic (@alwaysyonce) April 29, 2020
All proceeds from Megan Thee Stallion’s and Beyoncé's Savage remix with will go to Bread of Life Inc, a disaster relief organization from their hometown, Houston.
The song soon began trending and reached #1 on Apple Music. Taking to Instagram Live, Megan Thee Stallion, cried while explaining how late mother was a big fan of Beyonce.
See Beyonce's fans reaction to the 'beyhive' reference in the artwork below.
This is me. It was so hard to keep this a secret for so long. Thanks for having me @theestallion @Beyonce 💕🤣 pic.twitter.com/XbNszIOK8l— Cornbread (@MinnieMeh) April 29, 2020
PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/Ht0mGdwyzg— NAJLA (@NajlaAgain) April 29, 2020
Y’all... I.... pic.twitter.com/hZQU2Tw0NS— Colin W (@CWiebrecht) April 29, 2020