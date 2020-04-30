Beyoncé's hidden Beyhive reference uncovered as fans spot clue in 'Savage' artwork

30 April 2020, 10:53

Beyonce's fans have spotted a hidden reference in the 'Savage' remix artwork
Beyonce's fans have spotted a hidden reference in the 'Savage' remix artwork. Picture: Getty/1501 Certified Entertainment

Queen Bey's fans have spotted a 'beyhive' reference in Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' remix artwork.

Megan Thee Stallion has her achieved her dream, to collaborate with none other than Queen Bey. The Houston natives both surprised fans last night, when they released Meg's "Savage" remix.

Megan Thee Stallion's natural hair revealed in no make-up Instagram selfies

The Hotties and the Beyhive's were overfilled with joy, taking to social media to express their excitement over Beyonce's verse on the famous Tik Tok challenge song.

However, Beyonce's fans totally lost it when they spotted a hidden reference, addressing the 'beyhives' themselves.

On Wednesday (Apr 29) Megan Thee Stallion revealed that her collaboration with Beyoncé is out now, across her social media platforms.

Announcing the track, Megan The Stallion tweeted: “I’m f***ing crying rn (right now) HOUSTON WE ON.”

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapstress shared the artwork to promote the track. In the artwork, is a horse (Stallion) a 'Houston' town sign and another thing pointed out by the 'beyhives'.

Taking to Twitter, a Beyoncé fan page account wrote "YALL WE MADE IT ON THE COVER" making reference to the beehive in the tree in the artwork.

All proceeds from Megan Thee Stallion’s and Beyoncé's Savage remix with will go to Bread of Life Inc, a disaster relief organization from their hometown, Houston.

The song soon began trending and reached #1 on Apple Music. Taking to Instagram Live, Megan Thee Stallion, cried while explaining how late mother was a big fan of Beyonce.

See Beyonce's fans reaction to the 'beyhive' reference in the artwork below.

