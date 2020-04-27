Megan Thee Stallion's natural hair revealed in no make-up Instagram selfies

Megan Thee Stallion stuns fans with her natural look. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Hot Girl Meg's natural beauty has blown her fans away after she uploads a series of bare-faced and natural hair selfies on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion has stripped it back and shown off her natural look - and her fans are totally here for it.

During quarantine, the "Savage" rapper has been chilling at home, going on Instagram Live, and showing us how to multi-task cooking and twerking. However, she has also been showing her natural beauty, with no makeup and no wig.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram and posted a selfie video, debuting her natural curly hair.

With her bouncy silky curls, Meg shook her head, showing the graceful movement of her her kinky, defined curls.

The "Hot Girl Summer" artist captioned her video "I feel naked with out my wig😂😂😂".

Many celebrities and fans quickly rushed to the comment section to let Meg know how much they appreciate her natural look.

Actress KeKe Palmer wrote "Hair is beautiful tho!!!", while model Naomi Campbell wrote "You don’t need it beauty , Gorgeous without 💖💖💖".

Model Bria Myles wrote "We love natural Meg as much as we love Meg thee Stallion".

Many fans swamped the comment section with lovestruck and fire emojis. One fan chimed in and wrote "Come through with the natural girrrllll!!!!".

Although Hot Girl Meg is known for playing around with colourful wigs and extravagant make-up looks, she proves that women can also be switch it up and still be a "hot girl" naturally.

Meg previously showed us her natural hair back in 2019, when many fans were blown away by her gorgeous curly locks.