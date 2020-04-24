Tory Lanez slammed for "ignoring social distancing rules" by visiting Megan Thee Stallion

24 April 2020, 11:58

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion link up during quarantine
Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion link up during quarantine. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Tory Lanez has received backlash after going to Megan Thee Stallion's house during quarantine.

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion have received backlash after getting together during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair had been strictly interacting through IG Live, however, the Toronto rapper and Houston hottie decided to link up during quarantine.

On Thursday (Apr 23) Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram Live with Tory Lanez by her side. The 25-year-old rapper hilariously taught Tory Lanez a dance, which he took a while to get a grasp of.

The pair seemingly enjoyed their time together and were engaging with their fans on Megan's IG live comments.

However, many fans were disappointed to see that the pair ignored social distancing rules and decided to get together at Meg's house.

After TheShadeRoom caught wind of Megan's Live and reposted a clip of them together, many fans swamped the comments with concern about the pairs safety.

One fane wrote "stay safe people...stay away from each other is the best way to really help each other at this point"

"little 5 minute fun and you’re in the ICU regretting for the rest of your life. Love life...stay home 👍"

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez interact with their fans on IG Live
Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez interact with their fans on IG Live. Picture: Instagram

Another fan chimed in and tagged their friend, saying "You should tell them about social distancing😳"

However, many other fans suggested the pair have been quarantining together since the beginning. See fans reactions below.

Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion receive backlash for getting together during quarantine
Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion receive backlash for getting together during quarantine. Picture: Instagram
Fans comment on Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion link up
Fans comment on Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion link up. Picture: Instagram
A fan jokes that Tory Lanez has been with Megan throughout quarantine
A fan jokes that Tory Lanez has been with Megan throughout quarantine. Picture: Instagram

