Tory Lanez claims there's "a lot of similarities" between himself and Tupac

Tory Lanez said he sees comparisons between himself and Tupac. Picture: Getty

The 'Broke In A Minute' rapper asserted that he isn't trying to be the Hip-Hop icon.

Over the years, countless rappers have compared themselves to the late, great Tupac Shakur. However, Tory Lanez is making sure people don't get their wires crossed.

The 'Jerry Sprunger' rapper spoke to Genius about his favourite Tupac quote and why it resonated with him, and described his perceived similarities between the pair.

"Not saying like, I'm Pac. I hate when n*ggas say that," said Tory. Picture: Getty

"I feel like honestly, and n***as is gon' be like, 'Yo, you're bugging,' but I feel like - remember when Pac was like, 'I may not change the world, but I can spark the idea in the brain of the person who will?'" he said.

"I feel like, deadass, like that 'spark' was me, my n***a. I feel like there's a lot of similarities between me and Pac," he continued, before stating that he isn't 'The New Tupac' - a sentiment said by many before him.

"Not saying like, I'm Pac. I hate when n***as say that. I'm not trying [to be him.] I'm me, my n***a, but I do love Pac and I do feel like there were similarities in the fact that when you really think about it, I say whatever the f*ck I want to say."

"N***as hate me for that. Or they love me for it. I move how I want to move. I really punch your f*ckin; face off in real life. It's been proven. This is a proven fact."

"I'm really just me, but I'm a happy guy," he concluded, "I don't portray to be the most f**kin' gangster n***a. I get love everywhere I go because I show love everywhere I go." Lanez added that both he and Pac share the same "bluntness" which makes them alike.

Megan Thee Stallion recently compared her braggadocios nature to that of Tupac, saying, "I really like the way Tupac speaks. Like, his cadence. His flow. He's just very dominant."

"He just give big talk energy and I just feel like I do the same. When he talkin', he just really be talkin' that sh*t that I like.""I feel like when my Hotties listenin' to me, that's how they feel."