Tory Lanez “Quarantine Radio” suspended after getting too wild for Instagram

Toronto rapper Tory Lanez has revealed that Instagram suspended his IG Live, after wild encounters on "Quarantine Radio".

Tory Lanez's Instagram Live series has been a highlight during the quarantine period, bringing fun and entertainment to social media.

The Toronto rappers Live is known for its legendary twerk contests, celebrity appearances, sound clashes and lively vibes. However, that came to an end after the "Broke In A Minute" rappers IG Live got a bit too wild.

On Tuesday (Apr 7) Tory's wild episode of Quarantine Radio, the rapper revealed that he was banned from uploading Instagram Live's, after a few wild moments took place.

In response to getting locked out of IG Live on his account, the 27-year-old rapper swiftly launched a new account, just for his IG Live series.

However, it appears that Tory is being kept an eye on, and also claimed he got blocked from his new account.

Taking to Instagram, Tory posted a video saying "This is crazy at this point, my n***a," he said in dismay.

"I had 350K live" beating the most people on IG Live ever.

"Instagram cut me off, my n***a. I made a whole brand new page n***as ain't never heard of. The Quarantine Radio."

" I just got to a hundred thousand. Instagram shut me off. At this point, I don't know what y'all want from me. I'm sorry."

The rapper shared screenshots on his social media accounts, revealing that both accounts have been locked from using the Instagram Live feature until April 14th.

Tory also pointed out in the comments, that the gummy worm moment was likely to be Instagrams cut off point.

Celebrities who have appeared on Tory Lanez live are; Drake, French Montana, Justin Bieber, Popcaan, Chris Brown, Tinashe, DaniLeigh, Young Thug, Alexis Skyy, DJ Duffey, Mariah Lynn, Jhonni Blaze and many more.

Hopefully Tory's IG Lives make a return as it was keeping many entertained.