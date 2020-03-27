Megan Thee Stallion compares herself to Tupac: "I just feel like I do the same”

Megan Thee Stallion compares herself to Tupac. Picture: Getty

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has compared herself to the late legendary rapper Tupac in an interview.

Megan Thee Stallion has been in headlines recently, after she shared her latest EP Suga and exposed her label for not letting her renegotiate her contracts.

Now, the Houston hottie was breaking down the lyrics to her hit song 'B.I.*.C.H", when she compared herself to the late legendary rapper Tupac.

The 25-year-old rapper recently sat down with Genius for their Verified series, where she talked through the bars to "B.I.*.C.H."

The Suga track samples Tupac Shakur's classic song "Ratha Be Ya N*gga," and Megan Thee Stallion explained why she decided to borrow from the late rapper's hit.

"I super love Tupac. N.I.*.*.A. is like on my playlist, so, I'm just listening to it and I'm like, Hell nah. This would sound good if a girl really flipped it," she said.

Megan continued "I really like the way Tupac speaks. Like, his cadence. His flow. He's just very dominant."

"He just give big talk energy and I just feel like I do the same. When he talkin', he just really be talkin' that sh*t that I like."

"I feel like when my Hotties listenin' to me, that's how they feel."

Although her "B.I.T.C.H" lyrics portrays Megan to want to fight another woman over a man, Meg claims she's never done that in her life.

During the series, Meg also revealed that men have also tried to tell her how to act and be controlling.

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper also said someone tried putting their foot down and telling her she couldn't twerk on her fans during her live show—and she wasn't having any of that.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion chop on Genius for Verified above.