Megan Thee Stallion fans react after rapper says her record label aren't letting her release music

Megan Thee Stallion fans defend rapper after she exposes record label issues. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Megan Thee Stallion fans start #FreeTheeStallion hashtag on Twitter after rapper details her record label contact issues on Instagram Live.

Megan Thee Stallion has been the topic of conversation after trending on Twitter with the hashtag #FreeMegan, after she revealed her record label is preventing her from releasing music.

The 25-year-old rapstress is currently signed to independent label 1501 Entertainment and managed by Jay-Z's label Roc Nation.

However, Meg revealed that she tried to negotiate her contract with her label, which led to them 'blocking' her from making music.

On Sunday (Mar 1) Megan took to Instagram Live to explain her predicament to her followers.

"Roc Nation is my management. I’m signed to two independent labels and I do what I want to do, they following the Meg Thee Stallion train.

‘When I signed [to 1501 Entertainment], I didn’t really know what was in my contract. I was young, I think I was, like, 20.'

Meg added ‘So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management, real management. I got real lawyers, and they were like, “Do you know that this is in your contract?” And I was like, “Oh d**n, that’s crazy, no I didn’t know”.’

In the video, Meg made it clear that she doesn’t want to leave the label but wanted to negotiate a better contract.

‘Soon as I said, “I want to renegotiate my contract”, everything went left. It just all went bad,’ she claimed.

‘So now they’re telling a b***h she can’t drop no music. It’s really just, like, a greedy game. ‘I’m not a greedy person. I’m not a person that likes confrontation. I’m nice and I’m real family-oriented.’

One of the co-founders of 1501 Entertainment responded to Megan's live with a cryptic message.

Carl Crawford captioned the post: ‘At a time when loyalty is at an all time low it’s nice to be link with @jprincerespect who is steady teaching me how to move in this cutthroat industry And I know that terrifies some especially the ones who double cross me #Paybacksab***h ].’

Megan's fans immediately took to Twitter and checked Crawford for his post. Slowly but surely, the situation became a trending topic on social media.

See Megan's fans reactions on Twitter below.

None of us have seen Megan Thee Stallion's contract with 1501 to really comment fairly. But one thing we've seen in hip-hop history is that when you combine Youth and Need, the likelihood of signing an exploitative deal becomes immensely more likely. — I’m Gary #CABBAGES (@noyokono) March 1, 2020

Taylor swift had millionaire parents and lawyers and STILL got locked in a contract that bit her in the end yet Megan Thee Stallion is being treated like a dumb dumb for falling into the same trap with even less resources



Y’all are exhausting 🙄 — Just call me Shelly (@ellisromance) March 2, 2020

All Megan Thee Stallion was asking for was to renegotiate her contract and y’all started blaming her about not reading when most of yall don’t even read the terms of conditions on literally everything, chile y’all need to worry about not accidentally signing y’all lives away... — 𝔍𝔞𝔶 𝔱𝔬 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔦𝔷𝔷𝔬 (@mothajay) March 2, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion people wrong for letting her young ass sign that contract not knowing the details. Of course the label gon pop shit when you ask to renegotiate 😂 — 𝐈 𝐅𝐈𝐗 𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐓 🧘🏾‍♂️ (@harveybookr) March 1, 2020

