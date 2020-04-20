Nicki Minaj speaks on claims she made it harder for "brown-skinned” women in music

20 April 2020

Nicki Minaj opens up about colourism and sexism in the rap music industry
Nicki Minaj opens up about colourism and sexism in the rap music industry. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Nicki Minaj has opened up on colourism and being a woman in the rap industry.

Nicki Minaj has responded to claims that she has made it difficult for "brown-skinned" females in the rap industry after "setting the bar".

During a recent interview with her former manager, Big Fendi, Minaj offered her insightful option of colourism and being a woman in rap.

Fendi, who was instrumental in Minaj's early rise to stardom, said "I think brown-skinned chicks got to work a little harder".

Nicki's former manager continued to explain "You set a bar for brown-skinned chicks to be like—'cause a lotta chicks at that time was like, ‘Oh wow, well, Nicki poppin' right now. I gotta be at least trying to catch up to look like her somewhat.'"

Nicki responded "Really?" a few times before addressing the issue more generally.

"Well, I will say dark-skinned and brown-skinned women have to work extra harder in any field. Just like how I feel being Black, a Black woman," Nicki said.

The "Chun-Li" rapper added "I feel like, if a White woman and me was going into the same job at Wall Street, I feel like I wouldn’t get the job off the rip just because of me being Black, unless I was double and triple times smarter than her or double and triple times better than her."

Nicki continued "So yes, I do agree with that. Of course, it’s me so I don’t feel like my complexion is the reason why I made it, but I also don’t—I try not to be blind or play dumb to what’s really happening in the world."

Big Fendi added that he thinks Nicki "came in the game at a time where complexion played a part in a lot of stuff."

He continued to explain that "everyone was going for the lighter girls" in music videos, as well. Nicki agreed but made it clear that she believes the music world is shifting.

"Yes, but I feel like now it’s changing," said Nicki.

She added "I feel like people now are making it their business to be like 'melanin' and that whole trend is very much happening right now, which I love."

Check out the interview above. For the part where Nicki addresses colourism, skip to 5:10 minute mark.

