Are Drake and 21 Savage touring the UK and Europe in 2023?

10 July 2023, 11:43

Drake shows off his bling on Instagram

Is Drake going to tour the UK and Europe in 2023? Here's all we know!

Many rumours have been circulating around Drake and 21 Savage bringing their tour to the UK and Europe as they are currently touring across North America.

The rappers released 'Her Loss' last year to critical acclaim, and are both performing songs old and new to thousands across the US.

So, will Drake and 21 Savage bring their 'It's All a Blur' tour to the UK? Here's everything we know.

J Hus & Drake 'Who Told You' lyrics meaning revealed

The pair released their joint album 'Her Loss' last year.
The pair released their joint album 'Her Loss' last year. Picture: Alamy

  1. Will Drake and 21 Savage be going on tour across the UK and Europe?

    So far, nothing has been confirmed if Drake and 21 Savage will be touring across the UK and Europe.

    Currently, the pair are embarking on a four-month tour hitting stadiums in North America, and there has been no word on international dates.

    However, this hasn't stopped fans from speculating whether or not the pair will be crossing over the Atlantic to tour.

    Drake 'partied in strip club with 50 Cent' the night before festival cancellation

  2. What are the dates and where can I get tickets?

    So far, Drake and 21 Savage have not announced dates for a UK and Europe leg for their 'It's All a Blur Tour'.

    If anything changes, this page will be updated accordingly.

    Fans are hoping Drake and 21 Savage take their tour to the UK.
    Fans are hoping Drake and 21 Savage take their tour to the UK. Picture: Getty

  3. What is the setlist for the 'It's All a Blur' tour?

    This was the setlist that the pair performed at their stop in Chicago, Illinois:

    Drake

    • Look What You've Done
    • Marvin's Room
    • Say Something (Timberland cover)
    • Shot for Me
    • Can I
    • Feel No Ways
    • Jaded
    • Jungle
    • Over
    • Headlines
    • The Motto
    • HYFR (Hell Ya F****** Right)
    • Started From the Bottom
    • Energy
    • Know Yourself
    • Nonstop
    • SICKO MODE (Travis Scott cover)
    • Way 2 Sexy
    • BackOutsideBoyz
    • Jumbotron S*** Poppin
    • Laugh Now Cry Later
    • God's Plan
    • Child's Play
    • Wait for U (Future cover)
    • In My Feelings
    • Nice for What
    • Controlla
    • Too Good
    • Find Your Love
    • Fountains
    • Work (Rihanna cover)
    • One Dance
    • Calling My Name
    • Massive
    • Sticky
    • Search & Rescue

    21 Savage

    • Red Opps
    • Don't Come Out the House (Metro Boomin cover)
    • 10 Freaky Girls (Metro Boomin cover)
    • Who Want Smoke?? (Nardo Wick cover)
    • Peaches and Eggplants (Young Nudy cover)
    • rockstar (Post Malone cover)
    • a lot
    • No Heart
    • X
    • Runnin
    • Mr. Right Now
    • Bank Account

    Drake and 21 Savage

    • Knife Talk
    • On BS
    • Spin Bout U
    • Jimmy Cooks
    • Rich Flex

    Encore

    • Legend
    Drake and 21 Savage on tour together.
    Drake and 21 Savage on tour together. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Drake News

J Hus & Drake 'Who Told You' lyrics meaning revealed

J Hus & Drake 'Who Told You' lyrics meaning revealed

Drake's half-eaten pizza slice is being sold for $500,000

Drake's half-eaten pizza slice is being sold for $500,000

Drake fans divided over rapper's painted yellow nails

Drake fans divided over rapper's painted yellow nails

Drake samples Kim Kardashian's voice in unreleased song following Kanye beef

Drake samples Kim Kardashian's voice in unreleased song following Kanye beef

Drake gets crowd to chant Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ in tribute to J. Cole

Drake gets crowd to chant Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ in tribute to J. Cole

More News

Kim Kardashian 'freaks out' over mysterious shadow in mirror selfie

Kim Kardashian 'freaks out' over mysterious shadow in mirror selfie

Brunch 'N' Beats is here!

Capital XTRA throws Brunch 'N' Beats Party with Mentos at Between The Bridges, Southbank!

Tickets

Keke Palmer's boyfriend removes pictures of her on Instagram after receiving backlash

Keke Palmer's boyfriend removes pictures of her on Instagram after receiving backlash

Ice Spice reveals 'Munch' collaboration with Central Cee

Ice Spice reveals 'Munch' collaboration with Central Cee

How Tall is Ice Spice? Height in feet, centimeters and more.

EXCLUSIVE: Ice Spice clears up rumours about her height!