Are Drake and 21 Savage touring the UK and Europe in 2023?
10 July 2023, 11:43
Drake shows off his bling on Instagram
Is Drake going to tour the UK and Europe in 2023? Here's all we know!
Many rumours have been circulating around Drake and 21 Savage bringing their tour to the UK and Europe as they are currently touring across North America.
The rappers released 'Her Loss' last year to critical acclaim, and are both performing songs old and new to thousands across the US.
So, will Drake and 21 Savage bring their 'It's All a Blur' tour to the UK? Here's everything we know.
J Hus & Drake 'Who Told You' lyrics meaning revealed
-
Will Drake and 21 Savage be going on tour across the UK and Europe?
So far, nothing has been confirmed if Drake and 21 Savage will be touring across the UK and Europe.
Currently, the pair are embarking on a four-month tour hitting stadiums in North America, and there has been no word on international dates.
However, this hasn't stopped fans from speculating whether or not the pair will be crossing over the Atlantic to tour.
Drake 'partied in strip club with 50 Cent' the night before festival cancellation
Drake needs to hurry up and announce his UK tour dates. This is no longer a joke 😩— Adalia (@adealerr) April 12, 2023
I need Drake to bring his tour to the UK so bad— T (@_leensxx) July 8, 2023
-
What are the dates and where can I get tickets?
So far, Drake and 21 Savage have not announced dates for a UK and Europe leg for their 'It's All a Blur Tour'.
If anything changes, this page will be updated accordingly.
-
What is the setlist for the 'It's All a Blur' tour?
This was the setlist that the pair performed at their stop in Chicago, Illinois:
Drake
- Look What You've Done
- Marvin's Room
- Say Something (Timberland cover)
- Shot for Me
- Can I
- Feel No Ways
- Jaded
- Jungle
- Over
- Headlines
- The Motto
- HYFR (Hell Ya F****** Right)
- Started From the Bottom
- Energy
- Know Yourself
- Nonstop
- SICKO MODE (Travis Scott cover)
- Way 2 Sexy
- BackOutsideBoyz
- Jumbotron S*** Poppin
- Laugh Now Cry Later
- God's Plan
- Child's Play
- Wait for U (Future cover)
- In My Feelings
- Nice for What
- Controlla
- Too Good
- Find Your Love
- Fountains
- Work (Rihanna cover)
- One Dance
- Calling My Name
- Massive
- Sticky
- Search & Rescue
21 Savage
- Red Opps
- Don't Come Out the House (Metro Boomin cover)
- 10 Freaky Girls (Metro Boomin cover)
- Who Want Smoke?? (Nardo Wick cover)
- Peaches and Eggplants (Young Nudy cover)
- rockstar (Post Malone cover)
- a lot
- No Heart
- X
- Runnin
- Mr. Right Now
- Bank Account
Drake and 21 Savage
- Knife Talk
- On BS
- Spin Bout U
- Jimmy Cooks
- Rich Flex
Encore
- Legend