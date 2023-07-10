Are Drake and 21 Savage touring the UK and Europe in 2023?

Is Drake going to tour the UK and Europe in 2023? Here's all we know!

Many rumours have been circulating around Drake and 21 Savage bringing their tour to the UK and Europe as they are currently touring across North America.

The rappers released 'Her Loss' last year to critical acclaim, and are both performing songs old and new to thousands across the US.

So, will Drake and 21 Savage bring their 'It's All a Blur' tour to the UK? Here's everything we know.

The pair released their joint album 'Her Loss' last year. Picture: Alamy