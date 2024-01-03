When do Drake tickets go on sale for his UK & Europe 2024 tour?

By Anna Suffolk

When do tickets go on sale for Drake's UK & Europe tour? Here's everything we know.

In late 2023, Drake spilled the beans that he will be visiting the UK & Europe to tour his new albums 'For All The Dogs' and 2022's 'Her Loss'.

The last time Drake was in the UK & Europe was in 2019, where he turned London's O2 into the O3 for a whopping seven nights.

Talk has turned to when and how fans can get tickets to his rumoured upcoming shows, and here is everything we know so far about getting Drake tour tickets.

Drake pretty much confirmed he is coming to Europe in 2024. . Picture: Getty Images