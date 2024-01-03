When do Drake tickets go on sale for his UK & Europe 2024 tour?
3 January 2024, 11:41
Nicki Minaj and Drake chill out on the couch for IG live
When do tickets go on sale for Drake's UK & Europe tour? Here's everything we know.
In late 2023, Drake spilled the beans that he will be visiting the UK & Europe to tour his new albums 'For All The Dogs' and 2022's 'Her Loss'.
The last time Drake was in the UK & Europe was in 2019, where he turned London's O2 into the O3 for a whopping seven nights.
Talk has turned to when and how fans can get tickets to his rumoured upcoming shows, and here is everything we know so far about getting Drake tour tickets.
When do Drake tour tickets for UK & Europe 2024 go on sale?
The rapper has taken his 'It's All A Blur' tour across the US in 2023, and has confirmed he will be doing a further 22 shows with the support of J. Cole, starting in Denver, Colorado and ending in Birmingham, Alabama.
Drake confirmed that he will be doing shows across the pond in a December 2023 livestream.
Drake willl be going on tour in Europe next year pic.twitter.com/qwWjm7t6ne— Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) December 18, 2023
Drizzy said his new year's resolution is to "travel more" without it being work related, and when asked if he would come to Europe, he replied: "I think I'm going to go on tour in Europe."
The rapper then said: "Oh, that's maybe an exclusive, I'm definitely going on a Europe tour next year."
What are Drake's UK & Europe tour dates?
Considering Drake is touring the US from January to April 2024, it is likely that this tour will start later on in the year.
Fellow rappers Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are also coming to the UK this year in big comeback tours, so it is likely that Drake may wait till the latter half of the year.
As soon as Drake updates his fans on tour updates, this page will be updated.
How much are Drake tickets?
According to Live Nation, the average price for Drake tickets is around $300 for the American tour.
Some tickets can be bought for as low as $180, with some VIP and premium tickets nearing the thousands of dollars.
Because no Drake UK tour has been confirmed, we can only speculate that the ticket prices will be around the same.