When do Drake tickets go on sale for his UK & Europe 2024 tour?

3 January 2024, 11:41

Nicki Minaj and Drake chill out on the couch for IG live

By Anna Suffolk

When do tickets go on sale for Drake's UK & Europe tour? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In late 2023, Drake spilled the beans that he will be visiting the UK & Europe to tour his new albums 'For All The Dogs' and 2022's 'Her Loss'.

The last time Drake was in the UK & Europe was in 2019, where he turned London's O2 into the O3 for a whopping seven nights.

Talk has turned to when and how fans can get tickets to his rumoured upcoming shows, and here is everything we know so far about getting Drake tour tickets.

Drake hasn't toured since 2018.
Drake pretty much confirmed he is coming to Europe in 2024. . Picture: Getty Images

  1. When do Drake tour tickets for UK & Europe 2024 go on sale?

    The rapper has taken his 'It's All A Blur' tour across the US in 2023, and has confirmed he will be doing a further 22 shows with the support of J. Cole, starting in Denver, Colorado and ending in Birmingham, Alabama.

    Drake confirmed that he will be doing shows across the pond in a December 2023 livestream.

    Drake In Concert in Atlanta, GA
    Drake In Concert in Atlanta, GA. Picture: Getty

    Drizzy said his new year's resolution is to "travel more" without it being work related, and when asked if he would come to Europe, he replied: "I think I'm going to go on tour in Europe."

    The rapper then said: "Oh, that's maybe an exclusive, I'm definitely going on a Europe tour next year."

  2. What are Drake's UK & Europe tour dates?

    Considering Drake is touring the US from January to April 2024, it is likely that this tour will start later on in the year.

    Fellow rappers Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are also coming to the UK this year in big comeback tours, so it is likely that Drake may wait till the latter half of the year.

    As soon as Drake updates his fans on tour updates, this page will be updated.

    Drake's eighth project should be coming soon!
    Drake is going on tour in 2024. . Picture: Getty

  3. How much are Drake tickets?

    According to Live Nation, the average price for Drake tickets is around $300 for the American tour.

    Some tickets can be bought for as low as $180, with some VIP and premium tickets nearing the thousands of dollars.

    Because no Drake UK tour has been confirmed, we can only speculate that the ticket prices will be around the same.

    Drake had the O2 Arena Sign changed to 'The O3' ahead Of Drake Residency at The O2 Arena on March 31, 2019 in London, England
    Drake had the O2 Arena Sign changed to 'The O3' ahead Of Drake Residency at The O2 Arena on March 31, 2019 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Love Island All Stars line-up: The confirmed & rumoured contestants

Love Island All Stars line-up: The confirmed & rumoured contestants

Travis Scott appears to shade ex Kylie Jenner in new song lyrics about ‘taking Ozempic’

Travis Scott appears to shade ex Kylie Jenner in new song lyrics about ‘taking Ozempic’

Did Central Cee and Madeline Argy Break Up or are They Still Together?

Did Central Cee and Madeline Argy Break Up?

DDG addresses rumours he ‘has a daughter’ with Halle Bailey

DDG addresses rumours he ‘has a daughter’ with Halle Bailey

Trending

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Cardi B updates fans on Offset relationship after admitting to New Year’s romance

Cardi B updates fans on Offset relationship after admitting to New Year’s romance

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

Features

Exclusive: Ella Thomas reveals the way she checked her following whilst in the Love Island villa!

Ella Thomas reveals how she secretly checked her Instagram followers in Love Island

Burna Boy at London Stadium 2024: Date, Tickets & More

Burna Boy 'I Told Them... Tour' at London Stadium 2024: Date, Tickets & More

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working