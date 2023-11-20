Drake debuts new face tattoo - and here’s the meaning behind it

Drake has shown off his new face tattoo at a party in Toronto, and it has an interesting meaning behind it.

Rapper Drake has revealed a new inking on his face, a year after he unveiled his first face tattoo as a tribute for his mother Sandra.

On Friday, November 17th, Drake showed up to a party in his hometown Toronto, where a photographer snapped a closer look of the rapper's inking above his right eyebrow.

The tattoo above his eyebrow reads "miskeen", and here's the meaning behind Drizzy's new face tattoo.

Drake has debuted a new face tattoo. Picture: Getty