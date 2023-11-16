What time does Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' album drop?

By Anna Suffolk

When is Drake releasing his surprise album 'Scary Hours 3' Here's the lowdown on Drake's new EP.

Drake is back with new music, which so happens to be mere weeks after dropping his full length album 'For All The Dogs'.

The 37-year-old rapper took to social media to announce the news that Scary Hours 3 will be released way sooner than. fans would ever expect.

So, what is Drake's new album Scary Hours 3 and when is it being released? Here's everything you need to know about Drake's new EP release.

Drake is set to release his third Scary Hours EP. Picture: Getty