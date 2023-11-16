What time does Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' album drop?
16 November 2023, 11:20
When is Drake releasing his surprise album 'Scary Hours 3' Here's the lowdown on Drake's new EP.
Drake is back with new music, which so happens to be mere weeks after dropping his full length album 'For All The Dogs'.
The 37-year-old rapper took to social media to announce the news that Scary Hours 3 will be released way sooner than. fans would ever expect.
So, what is Drake's new album Scary Hours 3 and when is it being released? Here's everything you need to know about Drake's new EP release.
What time does Drake's new album 'Scary Hours 3' come out?
Scary Hours 3 is set to be released at midnight tonight (16 November) in the EST time zone.
Here is where Scary Hours 3 will come out where you are, including the UK & Europe.
- 05:00am Friday 17th November GMT (UK time)
- 21:00 Thursday 16th November PT (Los Angeles)
SCARY HOURS 3— OVO Sound (@OVOSound) November 16, 2023
TONIGHT, MIDNIGHT EST@Drake pic.twitter.com/wXJe1t3vkf
What is the tracklist for Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' album?
The track list for Scary Hours 3 is yet to be confirmed, and will likely be released when the album drops across streaming sites.
Drake initially spoke about working on the third Scary Hours instalment following the release of 2021's Honestly, Nevermind.
Now, the EP will be released tonight, and will likely have around 3/4 songs on it, due to the track list of his other Scary Hours EP's.