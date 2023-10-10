21 'Drake The Type Of Guy' Memes That Are Going Viral
10 October 2023, 16:07
These hilarious 'Drake is the type of guy to' memes will make you laugh!
Drake is a superstar musician and rapper, who has just recently released his album 'For All The Dogs' to fans claim.
He is also active on social media, and even Drake is not safe from fans turning him into a meme.
Several memes of Drake are ingrained in popular culture, and Drizzy 'being the type of guy to' memes are one of the funniest! Here's a roundup of our favourite Drake memes.
drake the type of guy who covers his ears and say “la la la i can’t i hear you“ when he’s mad at someone 😭— jah ✶ (@club21member) October 7, 2023
“Drake’s the type of guy to say— m. 🍸🐆 (@mariaverseau) October 8, 2023
‘umm guys, we have company’ in a horror movie” 🤣😭😭😭😭
Drake the type of guy to eat two gummy bears at once so they don't have to die alone— 𝙈𝙅🥷 (@wizardryponder) October 3, 2023
Drake the type of guy to ask if you’re going to eat your pickle— Howie Dewitt (@KevinGendron182) October 9, 2023
Drake the type of guy to say "Uhmm... guys, I think we've got company" in a horror movie.— shade (@shadeyy_6) June 23, 2022
June 25, 2022
Drake the type of guy to hold his nose and say "P U" when he smells something bad— Slev (@myhonestfxce) June 24, 2022
drake the type of guy to close the fridge with his hips— lov (@lll0vvvy) June 24, 2022
Drake the type of guy to wake up open the blinds and say “it’s a beautiful day outside”— AdmireMare (@wk_mare) June 25, 2022
