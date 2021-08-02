Drake sparks viral memes after striking a pose for hilarious mirror selfie

2 August 2021, 16:52

Drake has sparked viral memes after posting a mirror selfie on his Instagram story.

Fans hilariously mocked Drake after he posted a mirror selfie to his Instagram story.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2021: release date, songs, tracklist & more

The star trended on Twitter, with users mocking his pose.

Drake fans have been mocking the fan with viral memes after the star posted a mirror selfie to his Instagram.

The picture featured the 'Hotline Bling' rapper posing in the mirror with his hand covering his mouth, whilst wearing an oversized jumper.

Fans found the snap hilarious and some even compared him to singer 'Thank U, next' singer Ariana Grande.

Other Twitter users even thought the selfie was a marketing ploy in the run up to Drake's rumoured upcoming album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

Fans reacted hilariously to Drake's mirror selfie
Fans reacted hilariously to Drake's mirror selfie. Picture: Instagram

Fans swarmed to Twitter to laugh at the rapper, with one fan saying: "omg drake actually posted that selfie i thought it was a look a like".

Another fan jokingly said: "Drake was like “ felt cute might delete later <3”.

One Tweeter said they felt sorry for the star, saying: the internet "bullied him" into deleting the snap.

Some fans are convinced the selfie is a marketing gimmick - calling the rapper the "Rollout king".

Another tweeter said: "Drake marketing team really genius, they even make making fun of him part of the rollout & nobody realises lmao".

Fans comparing the star to the '7 rings' singer joked that the pose mirrored the singers selfies, saying: "Drake teases Ariana Grande feature on his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy".

Another said: "Drake after spending 2 hours with Ariana grande in the studio".

