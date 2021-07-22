Kanye West and Drake 'squash their beef' sparking collaboration rumours

Drake and Kanye have reportedly squashed their beef, sparking rumours that there may be a collaboration on the way.

It is being speculated that Kanye and Drake have squashed their long running beef.

The rumours have got fans excited that a collaboration might be coming.

Speculation begun that the pair may have made up when it was tweeted that Drake should be "petty" and drop his upcoming album 'Certified Lover Boy' on Friday, when Kanye is expected to drop his album 'Donda'.

However, musical marketing executive Karen Civil appeared to shut down the rumours, saying "They friends now.. he not. Lol".

Industry executive Karen Civil said Kanye and Drake are "friends now". Picture: Getty

Fans then noticed that the 'Hotline Bling' rapper now follows Kanye's recently re-activated Instagram.

However, it comes as no surprise that Kanye doesn't follow Drake back, with the elusive rapper still only following one person - Kim Kardashian, his ex wife and the mother of his four children.

Drake now follows Kanye on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Kanye still only follows Kim Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

This then sparked rumours from fans that the pair may collaborate on either 'Donda' or 'Certified Lover Boy'.

One fan tweeted: "I would lose it if kanye and drake did another collab.. a dream".

Another fan tagged the two, saying: "COLLAB MOMENT?!".

One tweeter even suggested that we may be getting a Kanye and Drake "collab album".

I would lose it if kanye and drake did another collab.. a dream — Ariana🦋 (@MsArianaD) July 21, 2021

wait what if kanye and drake are dropping a collab album pic.twitter.com/1e72lot2wp — umar (@mralfiesoIomons) July 19, 2021

The beef between the two has been long lasting, with Drake notably name dropping Kanye in 2016 on his song 'Summer Sixteen' where he said: “Now I got a house in LA, now I got a bigger pool than Ye,”.

Kanye responded to the shots saying: “I have three pools.”.

2018 then marked the famous beef between the 'Take Care' rapper and Pusha T, where stray shots were exchanged between Kanye and Drake.

It was rumoured that the other of four had revealed to Pusha that Drake had a son, information that was secret until Pusha revealed it in a Drake-directed diss track.

Kanye was caught up in the beef between Kanye and Pusha T. Picture: Getty

The beef continued when Drake dropped a Kanye diss on track with French Montana where he said: "Keeping it G, I told her don’t wear no 350s around me.” referring to Kanye's Yeezy 350 trainers.

Kanye responded, saying: "There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat".

There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Neither Kanye or Drake have yet addressed the rumours that they have reconciled.