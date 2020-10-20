Cardi B ‘throws shade’ at Ariana Grande after Offset split

Cardi B throws shade at Ariana Grande during Offset split IG rant. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Cardi B has been slammed for "throwing shade" at pop star Ariana Grande during a heated Instagram live.

By Tiana Williams

Cardi B has been called out for throwing shade at Ariana Grande, while defending herself against Twitter trolls.

During a heated Instagram Live rant, the 28-year-old "WAP" rapstress seemingly threw pop star Ariana Grande under the bus, while defending herself against her fans. The IG rant came after her fans were judging her for taking Offset back.

Taking to IG Live on Saturday (Oct 17) Cardi responded to those criticising her for getting back with her husband Offset, whom she filed for divorce from last month.

"I'm so tired of people saying I've got to continuously explain myself. I didn't put my divorce out there, a f*cking court clerk put it out there," she said.

Cardi continued "And because people are making rumours up, 'Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,' I have to address it."

"Then you guys want to be harassing this n***a Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n***a's Twitter to harass him? That don't make no f*cking sense,” the star told her fans.

Offset and Cardi B got married in 2017 at a private wedding ceremony. Picture: Getty

However, at this point, Cardi B went on to speak directly about her young fan base expecting her to be a role model and be like someone out of Disney. The star seemingly made a dig at Ariana.

"A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm mother f--king Ariana Grande or something". Cardi added “Like I came from Disney or something”, leading many to believe she was throwing shade at the pop star.

Grande, 27, is often referred to as a Disney star, as she's performed at the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade in 2014 and 2015, as well as the 2014 Radio Disney Music Awards and more.

After the line about Grande, Cardi directly addressed her fans, saying: “Y'all want to call yourself fans, I don't give a f*ck. I'm tired of it," she said.

Ariana Grande performs at "Disney Parks Unforgettable Christmas Celebration" in 2015. Picture: Getty

"I do whatever the f*ck I want to do. I love my fans and I'm grateful and thankful for what you do but some of y'all really be acting like I be sleeping with y'all."

Cardi and Offset got back together after her 28th birthday celebrations earlier this month, where the Migos rapper gifted her a Rolls Royce.

See fans reactions to Cardi B's rant below.

Wow Cardi B mentioning Ariana Grande for what ?

And how many times this girl gon delete her twitter? pic.twitter.com/sX0L4BwlEX — jc, thee versace whore (@itsjay_c_) October 18, 2020

not cardi b attacking ariana grande — chris ❀ (@poisonsariana) October 18, 2020

