Cardi B confirms she and Offset are back together

Cardi B confirms she and Offset are back together. Picture: Getty

The 'WAP' rapstress filed for divorce from Offset less than a month ago.

Cardi B has confirmed she and Offset are back together, just 27 days after she filed for divorce from him.

The 28-year-old 'WAP' rapper and her Migos rapper husband were spotted partying together in Las Vegas for her birthday earlier this week, with Offset even gifting her a lavish Rolls Royce.

Cardi B confirmed she and Offset are back together. Picture: Getty

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, took to Twitter yesterday (15 Oct) to slam accusations claiming Offset was abusive or manipulative towards her during their relationship.

"Abusive? Girl I'm the one that do the hitting and the s*** talking," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, the Daily Mail reports.

"I'm just a crazy b**** one day I wanna smack a n**** and leave the next week! Wanna r*** his face and get the c** rag. Ya be trying to analyze too much. We are simply dysfunctional."

'Nobody can manipulate me to do s***. I have a choice. When I get tired of the d*** I'll leave. Only thing that brings me back is the d***," she added.

Cardi - who recently turned 28 - shared an 'apology' video to her Twitter followers for getting back with Offset. Picture: Instagram/@iamcardib

"No mouth gab, no money, the cars, is the D***. So unless ya finna lend me ya fathers for a day, stop with that bulls***."

Cardi later shared an 'apology' video to her Twitter followers for getting back with Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

"I just want to apologise to you guys. I want to apologise because, you know, you guys, I married you guys too. I had a kid with y’all too. I own about 10 properties with y’all already.

"I’m sorry that you guys all date doctors and pastors and y’all husbands and y’all boyfriends are good guys, and buy you flowers every two weeks, that don’t do nothing bad, y’all don’t get into arguments. I’m sorry, I’m not that type of b***h. I’m the b***h, one day I wanna be with a n****, the next day I f***ing don’t."

Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live https://t.co/3egfd0WYYw sorry .Im not perfect I don’t want to be neither . pic.twitter.com/bxYBgCkhl8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 16, 2020

Over on Instagram, Cardi revealed that she missed her man during their split. 'I'm just a crazy b***h," she said, "One day, I'm happy and the next day I want to beat a n**** up and f******, "I'm gonna teach ya ass motherf*****, I ain't playin' with you. You're gonna see,"".

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend,' she said. 'You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend,' she adds. 'And it's really hard to have no d***. And it's just like, I don't know."

Cardi filed the divorce documents in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia last month, three years after the pair married in their own private ceremony.

A source reported to People that Offset's cheating was the reason for the split, claiming "Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby."