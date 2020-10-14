Cardi B reveals how she accidentally leaked her own topless nude photo

Cardi B reveals how she accidentally leaked her own topless nude photo. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Cardi B has detailed how she leaked her own nude photo on Instagram, in a new video.

By Tiana Williams

Cardi B has spoken out after she accidentally leaked her own topless photo on her Instagram story last night.

After the "WAP" rapstress shared the topless selfie, she immediately removed the photo and took responsibility for the mishap.

Cardi first addressed the mishap in a Twitter voice note, saying" ‘Lord, why the f**k you have to make me so fu**ing stupid and retarded? Why, why, why?'

‘You know what, I’m not gonna beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast and then I’m gonna go to the party.’

Cardi added: ‘I am not going to think about it… No, I won’t. It is what it is. S**t happened. F**k it, it’s not even the first time. ‘I used to be a stripper so whatever. Ay, dios mio.’

The 28-year-old rapstress reiterated that the leak was down to her and nobody else. ‘I did not posted [sic] no story about me suing nobody….nobody to be sued for .It was my f**k up…s**t happens.’

The star also took to Instagram Live to explain how she leaked her own nude.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper said: ‘I’m taking the f**king picture right? Then I f**king pressed and I’m seeing that it’s loading and I’m like, “Oh my god, Oh my god Offset, Oh my god, the picture’s loading”.

She continued: ‘So I turn off my f**king phone so it won’t load. And I’m like “Yo check if the picture posted” and he’s like “Yo you posted a picture of the f**king t*t!”

‘I’m trying to turn the f**king phone on, by the time I turned the phone on and f**king deleted the s**t everybody and their mum saw my salami nipple f**king t***ties, my big salami nipple t***ies was all over the internet.’

Cardi, who shares her two-year-old daughter Kulture with Offset, revealed that she was angry ‘for 30 minutes’ before calming down.

She went on: ‘I was a stripper and I was like f**k it, everybody saw my t**s all the time. I got some big ass nipples, that just came from motherhood."

"My daughter f**king stretched out my nipples but that’s alright because at least she didn’t stretched out my p***yhole because I got a pretty ass p***y.’

Cardi B claps back at troll dissing her nude photo. Picture: Instagram

Cardi revealed that she was considering getting cosmetic surgery on her nipples after breastfeeding Kulture for three months. However, the star added that she doesn't care about it too much.

The rapstress also clapped back at a troll, who called her out for having "big areolas". See above.