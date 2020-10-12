Cardi B & Offset spark reunion rumours after intimate kissing video

Cardi B & Offset spark reunion rumours after intimate kiss video. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset have sparked rumours that they are back together.

Cardi B and Offset have sparked rumours that they are back together after the pair celebrated the "WAP" star's birthday together.

The rapstress and Migos member reunited on Cardi's 28th birthday bash. The rumours of the pair reconciling their relationship came after they shared a passionate kiss on camera.

The clip of Cardi and Offset locking lips quickly circulated on social media. Many fans were confused as the star recently filed for divorce from her husband Offset last month.

Despite their separation, the former couple looked loved up as they spent most of the night together at the Las Vegas venue.

Cardi and Offset were spotted engaging in deep conversations while out celebrating Cardi's big day.

The pair, who share two-year-old daughter Kulture together, danced the night away together alongside Cardi's celebrity friends Megan Thee Stallion and DJ SpinKing.

Offset blew Cardi away when he surprised her with a Rolls Royce truck, days after he put Cardi up on a billboard with a message from Kulture.

The vehicle was even customised for the star, as Kulture's name was engraved in the car seat.

Just a few days after she filed for divorce, the I Bodak Yellow hit-maker revealed that she hadn't cried over the divorce.

During an Instagram live, Cardi B also denied claims that the reason behind their split, was due to Offset cheating. The rapstress claimed they just "grew apart" and were arguing too much.

After seeing the clips of Cardi and Offset, fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

See reactions below.

they were yelling “take offset back” @ cardi’s party b/c he bought her a rolls royce truck 🥴 i would’ve kicked everybody out lol. — JW (@jawmss) October 11, 2020

Cardi B will accept all of Offset’s gifts and still divorce him anyway. — Predictors (@ppredictors) October 11, 2020

Offset when Cardi B files divorce papers: pic.twitter.com/kgMJ2G4wJV — renegade (@LORDJM_) October 11, 2020

Cardi B:I am leaving your dumbass



Offset's money changing her mind: pic.twitter.com/P0s6YdF6Qk — Roscoe Diablo (@RoscoeDiablo) October 11, 2020