Cardi B explains real reason behind shock Offset divorce

Cardi B explains real reason behind shock Offset divorce. Picture: Getty

The 'WAP' rapper opened up about her break-up on Instagram Live.

Cardi B shocked fans last week after it was announced that she was divorcing her husband Offset.

Rumours began swirling that the Migos member's alleged infidelity was to blame for the split, with some even claiming he had gotten another woman pregnant.

An alleged source close to the 'WAP' rapstress, 27, put that rumour to bed last week, and on Friday (18 Sept), Cardi finally addressed the break-up herself on Instagram Live.

Cardi B finally explains divorce from Offset pic.twitter.com/noOheUY1gD — Rare Hip-Hop Moments (@RareHHM) September 18, 2020

"I've seen all the love and prayers that you guys have been sending me, however, I don't really need it," said Cardi. "I'm okay. I wanted to let y'all know I have not shed not one tear."

Cardi went on to explain the real reason behind her divorce from Offset - despite the numerous reports, she says it wasn't because her now-estranged husband cheated.

"Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f**ked up and it hits the media, I'm always crying, always sad because I don't like that type of s**t," Cardi said. "This time, I wasn't crying. You want to know why?

"I have not shed not one tear," said Cardi of her divorce from husband Offset. Picture: Getty

"The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that s**t that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating. I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f**king complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bullshit."

Cardi went on to explain that she was tired of arguing with Offset and that the relationship had simply run its course.

She continued, "I just got tired of f**king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart."

"I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man… sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave."

Cardi and Offset married in a secret wedding ceremony back in September 2017. They welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari, in July 2018.