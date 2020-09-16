What is Cardi B's net worth in 2020?
16 September 2020, 16:41
International star Cardi B has amassed a fortune – from stripping to starring in Love & Hip Hop and flourishing in her rap career.
Cardi B is arguably one of the most famous female rappers in the industry right now. The star – real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – fortune is on a high after dedicating years to her craft.
The social sensation and highly publicised artist brings creativity, a great sense of humour, realness and hit songs to the entertainment industry.
Cardi B was born on October 11, 1992 in Manhattan and was raised in The Bronx, New York City.
She is the daughter of a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother, and has seven siblings. One of Cardi B's siblings is also well known, her sister Henessy Carolina.
The star came to develop her stage name "Cardi B" as it is a derivation of Bacardi, a rum brand, which was her nickname growing up.
In 2013, Cardi started to gain traction on social media from her funny vine videos. People fell in love with her raunchy, outspoken and caring character.
During her teen years, Cardi began stripping after she was fired from a Deli in Tribeca. The star stayed at it for a few years before finding a new path in music.
Cardi B's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cardi B's net worth in 2020 is estimated to be at $24 Million.
The star was first added to the companies net worth roster back in January 12, 2016, when she had a net worth of $400 thousand.
A year later, Cardi B had amassed an estimate of $1.5 million on February 9, 2017, then again to $4 million on September 25 2017.
The star upped her game and earned an extra $4 million In August 2018, when her net worth was updated to $8 million.
In May 2019 Cardi's net worth was updated to $12 million.
After earning $28 million (before taxes) between October 2018 and October 2019, Cardi's net worth flew up to $22 million.
In 2020, Cardi is worth a whopping $24 million
Cardi B's career
Love & Hip Hop New York
Cardi B's musical debut had come in November 2015, prior to her announcement that she was leaving "Love & Hip Hop."
Cardi B joined the cast of VH1 reality television series "Love & Hip Hop: New York" in 2015, debuting in season six of the show.
After two seasons, the reality TV star announced that hat she would be leaving the show to focus on her rap career, in December 2016.
Other show appearances
Cardi B built her name and following by appearing on shows such as "Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne" and Khloe Kardashian's "Kocktails with Khloe."
Early music career
Cardi B was featured on singer Shaggy's remix of his single "Boom Boom" alongside Popcaan.
That star's music video debut was released in December 2015 with "Cheap Ass Weave", which was sparked by Birmingham's Lady Leshurr's "Queen's Speech 4."
Cardi B's breakthrough in the industry came in February 2017, after she signed a contract with major record label Atlantic Records.
On June 16, 2017, Cardi B released her first commercial debut single "Bodak Yellow" with Atlantic Records.
The song took off, hit the charts and kicked off her ever growing rap career.
Cardi B and Offset divorce
On September 15, 2020 Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset.
In the initial divorce filing report, Cardi requested primary physical custody of their daughter Kulture, however, is seeking joint custody.
The 27-year-old star also requested child support and an equitable division of assets as there was allegedly no pre-nup.
The pair were already separated before Cardi B filed for divorce.