What is Cardi B's net worth in 2020? Picture: Getty

International star Cardi B has amassed a fortune – from stripping to starring in Love & Hip Hop and flourishing in her rap career.

Cardi B is arguably one of the most famous female rappers in the industry right now. The star – real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – fortune is on a high after dedicating years to her craft.

The social sensation and highly publicised artist brings creativity, a great sense of humour, realness and hit songs to the entertainment industry.

Cardi B was born on October 11, 1992 in Manhattan and was raised in The Bronx, New York City.

She is the daughter of a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother, and has seven siblings. One of Cardi B's siblings is also well known, her sister Henessy Carolina.

The star came to develop her stage name "Cardi B" as it is a derivation of Bacardi, a rum brand, which was her nickname growing up.

In 2013, Cardi started to gain traction on social media from her funny vine videos. People fell in love with her raunchy, outspoken and caring character.

During her teen years, Cardi began stripping after she was fired from a Deli in Tribeca. The star stayed at it for a few years before finding a new path in music.

Find out more about Cardi's career and her net worth below.