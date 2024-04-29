Love Island Winners Kai Fagan & Sanam Harrinanan announce engagement

29 April 2024, 15:42

Kai and Sanam win Love Island 2023

By Anna Suffolk

The 2023 winter series of Love Island winners Kai and Sanam have announced their engagement!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have revealed they are engaged in the sweetest proposal pictures.

The pair found love on the ITV dating series and won Love Island in the last winter series.

The 25-year-olds took to social media to share their proposal snaps with the adorable caption: "Introducing the next Mrs Fagan."

The pair have been together since the start of 2023.
The pair have been together since the start of 2023. Picture: Getty

Kai continued his caption that was also shared on fiancée's Sanam page too: "Beautiful, Caring, Loving and Smart are just some of the words that describe you. I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

The pictures the pair posted showing Kai getting down on one knee whilst boating in Cambridge, and popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

Fellow Love Island contestants flooded the comment section to congratulate Kai and Sanam on their engagement with Indiyah Polack commenting: "Congratuations omg!!!!!"

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Faganhave announced their engagement.
Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Faganhave announced their engagement. Picture: Getty

Love Island Winter 2023 contestant Jessie Wynter commented: "Congratulations Kai and Sanam !!" as All Stars Casey O'Gorman replied "No way!! Congratulations guys."

Fans also took to the comments to congratulate the pair as one said: "Sobbing over people I don't even know but this is so wholesome and perfect and I love you guys."

Love Island returns later this year on ITV2 and ITVX.

