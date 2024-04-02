Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde responds after Ella Thomas breaks silence on split
2 April 2024, 12:40
Love Island couple Ella and Tyrique have revealed they have split for good, following months of speculation around their breakup.
Love Island finalists Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas have confirmed their split, and it has not taken long for the pair to address the break up on social media.
The pair were runners up on the 2023 Summer season of the hit ITV dating show, and were deemed the next 'it' couple by their doting fans, however it seems their time is over after eight months of dating.
Tyrique, 24, has since responded to now ex-girlfriend Ella Thomas' words on the split, after she confirmed that the pair are "not together."
On a Snapchat Q&A, Tyrique, 24, answered a fan questioning why he had stayed silent on the split in comparison to Ella's response.
"Tf you want me to say? This is my life g, did you announce your breakup to the world?" responded Tyrique.
Just cos people on Love Island usually put out statements don't mean I have to. That's not my portion. Thank you to all my followers who show love. LATAA."
Fans have been speculating that the pair were dealing with some rocky situations after in February, it was reported that Ella and Tyrique had split for a second time since leaving the villa in summer 2023.
Reports cited their long-distance relationship as one of the reasons for their split: Tyrique lives in London and Ella is from Scotland.
As of now, the only Love Island series 9 couple still together are Whitney and Lochan, following the breakup of Tyrique and Ella and Molly and Zachariah.