Love Island’s Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde ‘split’ six months after leaving the villa

Ella and Tyrique, who were runners up on 2023's Love Island, have reportedly split six months after leaving the villa.

Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde, who shot to fame as finalists on Love Island season 9, have reportedly split six months after leaving the villa.

Despite a few blips in the villa, including some Casa Amor related drama, the pair became official in the villa and even said "I love you" in the Mallorcan villa.

The pair have now unfollowed each other on Instagram and posted some cryptic remarks, leading fans to believe that the couple have called it quits.

Ty and Ella have also scrubbed their social media clean of any couples pictures, and a source has also told MailOnline: ""Ella and Tyrique have decided it’s time to go their separate ways. They have such love for each other, but they often struggle to get along and as viewers saw in the villa, they’re always arguing."

Tyrique has broken his silence and posted a cryptic picture with a photo of a carton of milk with the phrase: "don't cry over spilt milk".

The split seemed to have happened in recent days, after Tyrique gifted Ella a Louis Vuitton bag worth over £1000 for Valentines Day.

Ella reveals she and Tyrique have met before

This isn't the first time that Tyrique and Ella have sparked split rumours - in December 2023, Tyrique told Capital XTRA's very own Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie about dating in the limelight.

"Our relationship is between us, what goes on behind closed doors, it’s only us two," he responded. "But people like to put in their little input in the DMs sometimes, in the request on the social media. It’s jarring.

"But like you said – a lot of people is involved in it. I think it’s definitely more difficult when a lot of people are involved in your relationship, especially when it’s your first one. I’m a strong guy, I’ll get through it."