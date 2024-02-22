Love Island's Kaz Kamwi & Tyler Cruikshank spark reunion rumours amid split

22 February 2024, 12:16

Love Island's Kaz Kamwi & Tyler Cruikshank spark reunion rumours in TikTok

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island's Kaz & Tyler, who dated in 2021, have sparked rumours they have reconciled after posting a cosy TikTok.

Love Island All Stars Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruikshank have sparked rumours they are back together after posting some very cosy TikToks of the pair together.

Kaz and Tyler first dated in the Summer 2021 season of the ITV2 dating show, before splitting a few months after. The pair were reunited on-screen for All Stars, however chose to pursue other options whilst on the show.

However, since the show has ended, the pair have been posting snaps together on social media. So, are Kaz and Tyler back together and what are their fans saying? Here's all we know.

Love Island’s Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi: When and why did they split?
Love Island’s Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi were reunited on All Stars. . Picture: ITV

Kaz posted a TikTok of her and shirtless Tyler singing along to a song, where he puts his arm round her with the caption "In Our Private Dancer Era".

Tyler also posted a TikTok of him and Kaz - she mouthed "Sorry I'm not into short guys", with Kaz lowering the camera to reveal Tyler.

He then captioned the video: "She said what she said", and fans have gone crazy hearing the news that Kaz and Tyler could possibly be back together.

"OMG I'm so here for it," one fan commented on the video, as another quipped "Why y'all messing with my emotions like this."

After leaving Love Island in fourth place, Kaz and Tyler split the same year in December 2021.

In a joint statement at the time, they said: “We are extremely sad to announce that we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We have had a fantastic journey and we will always have a special bond between us. We will continue to be very much in one another’s lives and support each other in every way."

