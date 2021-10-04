Kaz Kamwi reveals she was ‘sent to a psych’ in Love Island and almost quit the show

Love Island's Kaz Kamwi revealed she almost quit the show. Picture: ITV2/KazKamwi/YouTube

Love Island’s Kaz Kamwi opened up about her time in the villa in her latest YouTube video.

Love Island star Kaz Kamwi has done a tell-all with fans about her experience in the villa.

The fashion blogger, who’s dating co-star Tyler Cruickshank, shared a new YouTube video, where she answered questions from her 858,000 Instagram followers.

How old is Love Island’s Millie Court? Her age gap with Liam Reardon revealed

One fan asked: “Was there a therapist or professional to speak to if someone is emotionally upset?”

Kaz replied: “Yes. 24/7 to be honest, because if you were struggling you could literally be like I need to speak to somebody right now and there was always someone for you to speak to.”

Kaz Kamwi revealed she almost quit Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Revealing she was ‘sent to a psychotherapist’ during her time on the show, she added: “So there was the welfare team and the psych, so yeah there was always someone to speak to, and sometimes you would just get sent to the psych.

“That happened to me, yeah… I think they thought that I was unhinged at some points,” she said while laughing.

“I was, I needed it, and I’m glad they did that because I found it really helpful. I think most of us did.”

Kaz went on to say she almost quit the show at one point, continuing: “I feel like at one point I was just done. There was a couple of points, but there was one time where I was like ‘I’m done, get me home right now.' When you’re in there, it’s so hard because you can’t really escape. My escape is music, and you can’t just play music."

Kaz and Tyler came in fourth place in Love Island 2021. Picture: @kazkamwi/Instagram

She added: “I got to a point where I was just over it, but in there the producers just kept saying ‘trust the process, you never know what's around the corner…'

“I spoke to a lot of people, and I was supported a lot in that, so yeah I think people just helped me put things back in perspective.”

Islanders were closely monitored by a welfare team during their time in the villa, with the new 2021 duty of care protocols explaining how the contestants would be provided with comprehensive psychological support from a professional before, during and after the show.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA