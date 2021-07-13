How old is Love Island’s Millie Court? Her age gap with Liam Reardon revealed

13 July 2021, 14:52 | Updated: 13 July 2021, 14:55

What is Millie Court's age gap with Liam Reardon on Love Island?
What is Millie Court's age gap with Liam Reardon on Love Island? Picture: ITV

How old is Mille Court as she couples up with Liam Reardon on Love Island.

Love Island’s Millie Court and Liam Reardon have been loved-up since she headed into the villa with bombshell Lucinda Strafford.

Liam, who was initially coupled up with Faye Winter, went on to re-couple with Millie, becoming one of the villa’s strongest couples.

Love Island fans react to Millie Court's dream man of Anthony Joshua & Joey Essex

Following the pair discussing their ‘age gap’ during Monday night’s episode, people have been wondering how old Millie and Liam are.

Here’s what you need to know about Love Island stars Millie and Liam’s ages.

How old is Millie Court from Love Island?
How old is Millie Court from Love Island? Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island’s Millie Court?

Millie is 24 years old.

The blonde bombshell from Essex has been going from strength to strength with Liam, with the pair recently chatting about the future of their relationship and Millie questioning whether Liam wanted a ‘proper relationship’ due to their three-year age gap.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court's ages from Love Island revealed
Liam Reardon and Millie Court's ages from Love Island revealed. Picture: ITV
How old is Liam Reardon from Love Island?
How old is Liam Reardon from Love Island? Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island’s Liam Reardon?

Liam is 21 years old.

Fans have been shocked about Liam’s age since he revealed how old he was on the show, with many pointing out how mature he looks for his age.

Some people have even taken to Twitter to share their confused reactions about Liam's age during each episode.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

