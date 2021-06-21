Who is Faye Winter? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed

Who is Faye Winter? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed. Picture: ITV

Here's everything you need to know about lettings manager and Love Island 2021 hopeful Faye Winter.

Love Island is returning for 2021 with some brand new singletons looking for love, including lettings manager Faye Winter.

Glamorous Faye has dreams of owning her own estate agency - Selling Sunset style. "I’m definitely there in the mini dresses, boobs out, bum out, turning up and you can see the wives say to their husband, “You’re staying outside”. It’s so fun," she says.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's islander.

Faye Winter is looking for love in the villa this year. Picture: ITV

Who is Faye Winter and how old is she?

Faye Winter is a 26 year old lettings manager from Devon. "I’ve got an amazing team," she says of her career. "I go out and do valuations, win business for the company and I’ll do the odd viewing and find tenants.

"My main role is the sales side of things. I absolutely love it! I’ve actually only taken a sabbatical from work because in my ideal world, I’d love to go back to work. I try to make it as Selling Sunset as possible."

What is Faye Winter's Instagram?

You can find Faye on Instagram at @faye__winter.

Faye dreams of opening her own Selling Sunset inspired estate agency. Picture: Instagram/@faye__winter

What has Faye Winter said about Love Island?

"In the last year we haven’t been able to experience anything. I’m open to anything. The opportunity came up so why wouldn’t I?" says Faye.

"I’d love to meet somebody, what better way to meet somebody than in the sun - amazing."

When is Love Island back on?

Love Island returns on Monday 28th June, 2021 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.