Love Island's Millie Court: Age, Instagram, career & more
6 July 2021, 12:27
Millie Court is one of the newest bombshells to enter the villa, but who is she? Here's everything we know about the star so far.
Love Island left viewers excited after announcing two new bombshells will be entering the villa.
One of the bikini babes is Millie Court. Here's what we know about the new Love islander.
Who is Mille Court?
Love Island blonde bombshell Millie Court is 24-years-old and from Essex.
She works as fashion buyer’s administrator.
Describing herself, she told ITV: "I definitely am competitive. I’m the worst competitive person as well because I’m a sulker if I don’t win. I get the hump if I'm losing."
Talking about her relationship status, Millie said: "I’ve been single for over a year now. I’m ready to find ‘the one’. I’m a very spontaneous and adventurous person."
"I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this before. "I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it."
Which Love Island boy is Millie interested in?
Speaking to ITV, Millie said: "Liam is the type of guy that I normally go for, I love how tall he is.
"Toby has a cute personality and I think he’ll make me laugh. "Brad has stunning blue eyes and an amazing body and a banging tan."
What is Millie Court's Instagram?
Millie Court's Instagram handle is @milliegrantcourt. The social media star has over 6.2k followers on her account.
She often shares selfies, flaunts off her cute outfits and