Love Island's Rachel Finni: Age, Instagram, career & more
5 July 2021, 17:39
Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Rachel Finni.
Rachel Finni is Love Island's latest addition.
Love Island's Shannon Singh: Twitch, OnlyFans, glamour modelling, parents & more
From age to career, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.
-
How old is Love Island's Rachel Finni?
Fans were shocked to learn Rachel is 29, suggesting the bombshell looks younger than her actual age.
Rachel is 29?! More like TWENTY FINE!!! 😍😍😍 #LoveIsland— Amina (@yeahshewrites) July 4, 2021
Rachel is 29 and looks younger than the rest of the Love Island girls— J (@jayxdacosta) July 4, 2021
-
What job does Love Island's Rachel Finni have?
Outside of Love Island, Rachel works as a luxury travel specialist.
-
Where is Love Island's Rachel Finni from?
The Islander lives in London.
-
What is Love Island's Rachel Finni's Instagram?
Fans can join Rachel's thousands of followers at: @rayfinn.
-
Why is Rachel Finni on Love Island?
Rachel says: "It’s a combination of two things - I’ve always been a fan of the show. It’s a great experience, you meet great people. I’m someone who loves to live my life to the best."
Continuing, she says: "I’ve scraped the bottom of the dirtiest barrels, that’s how I describe my dating life. So I thought ‘why not? Let’s apply. If it happens, it happens."
She concluded saying: "I think it’s an amazing way to spend the last year of my 20s, doing something that fulfils me emotionally as well.".
Fans can tune in to watch Love Island at 9pm on ITV2.