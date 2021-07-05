Love Island's Rachel Finni: Age, Instagram, career & more

Rachel is 29 and looks younger than the rest of the Love Island girls

Fans were shocked to learn Rachel is 29, suggesting the bombshell looks younger than her actual age.

Why is Rachel Finni on Love Island?

Rachel says: "It’s a combination of two things - I’ve always been a fan of the show. It’s a great experience, you meet great people. I’m someone who loves to live my life to the best."

Continuing, she says: "I’ve scraped the bottom of the dirtiest barrels, that’s how I describe my dating life. So I thought ‘why not? Let’s apply. If it happens, it happens."

She concluded saying: "I think it’s an amazing way to spend the last year of my 20s, doing something that fulfils me emotionally as well.".